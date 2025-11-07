Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Doncaster and Wincanton ITV Racing Saturday November 8

Have a piece of Master on Town Moor

The curtain falls on the Flat turf season at Doncaster on Saturday with the traditional closing race of the Virgin Bet November Handicap ensuring we go out with a big-field handicap to have a go at.

A maximum field of 23 have been declared for the 1m4f handicap in the usual testing ground conditions and there’s a nice mix of three-year-olds and more experienced horses in a race that will put a premium on stamina.

With that in mind things might just all come together for David Menuisier’s MASTER BUILDER, who has the look of a well-handicapped horse now he has dropped to a mark in the 80s.

Indeed, this time last year he was sent off at 11/2 for this race off a mark of 96 and he couldn’t justify that faith in him as he raced keenly from a wide draw with his chance all but gone before they turned into the home straight.

I’m not surprised to see Menuisier come back for more, though, as he handles soft ground well, has the proven stamina for further and he comes in here fresher than most after a relatively light campaign where his bright spots shine a light on his chance.

There was his second to subsequent York winner Asgard’s Captain at Epsom in April from a mark of 96, his fourth behind French Master at Goodwood from a mark of 95 and his close-up sixth at Haydock just two starts ago from a mark of 92 – all of those runs suggesting he can run very well here from a perch of 89.

He’s been a bit unlucky with the draw on quite a few occasions, as he’s a horse who likes to get a bit of cover and too often he’s been racing out wide in clear daylight resulting in him taking too keen a hold.

If he can just relax he can come home strongly and from stall six PJ McDonald should be able to bury him away before making his challenge in the final half mile.

This track and trip looks ideal for him in theory and at more than twice the price he was last year he looks worthy of each-way support in an open race.

The Verdict: Back MASTER BUILDER in the 3.45 Doncaster