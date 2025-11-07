Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Doncaster and Wincanton ITV Racing Saturday November 8

Our form expert tackles Saturday's ITV Racing action from Doncaster and Wincanton including in the November Handicap.
The Verdict: Saturday November 8
1pt win Lavarie in 1.45 Wincanton at 6/1 (Unibet, Bet Victor)
2pts win Elwateen in 3.10 Doncaster at 5/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Master Builder in 3.45 Doncaster at 12/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6, 12/1 General 5 places)
Have a piece of Master on Town Moor
The curtain falls on the Flat turf season at Doncaster on Saturday with the traditional closing race of the Virgin Bet November Handicap ensuring we go out with a big-field handicap to have a go at.
A maximum field of 23 have been declared for the 1m4f handicap in the usual testing ground conditions and there’s a nice mix of three-year-olds and more experienced horses in a race that will put a premium on stamina.
With that in mind things might just all come together for David Menuisier’s MASTER BUILDER, who has the look of a well-handicapped horse now he has dropped to a mark in the 80s.
Indeed, this time last year he was sent off at 11/2 for this race off a mark of 96 and he couldn’t justify that faith in him as he raced keenly from a wide draw with his chance all but gone before they turned into the home straight.
I’m not surprised to see Menuisier come back for more, though, as he handles soft ground well, has the proven stamina for further and he comes in here fresher than most after a relatively light campaign where his bright spots shine a light on his chance.
There was his second to subsequent York winner Asgard’s Captain at Epsom in April from a mark of 96, his fourth behind French Master at Goodwood from a mark of 95 and his close-up sixth at Haydock just two starts ago from a mark of 92 – all of those runs suggesting he can run very well here from a perch of 89.
He’s been a bit unlucky with the draw on quite a few occasions, as he’s a horse who likes to get a bit of cover and too often he’s been racing out wide in clear daylight resulting in him taking too keen a hold.
If he can just relax he can come home strongly and from stall six PJ McDonald should be able to bury him away before making his challenge in the final half mile.
This track and trip looks ideal for him in theory and at more than twice the price he was last year he looks worthy of each-way support in an open race.
The Verdict: Back MASTER BUILDER in the 3.45 Doncaster
Keeping the faith with Elwateen
In the preceding race at Doncaster, the Listed Virgin Bet A Good Bet Irish EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes, Saaed bin Suroor turns ELWATEEN out again and that looks significant.
Bin Suroor has always had a fine record on Town Moor and it’s interesting he has identified this race for the daughter of Dubawi who is yet to encounter ground this soft.
It’s an unknown factor but her dam, Tawkeel, loved the mud and if she takes after her then she’s going to have a great chance of belatedly getting off the mark for the campaign.
It seems a long time since her promising Guineas fourth now, but after a break in the second half of the campaign she returned at Newmarket last time with her sights lowered to Listed level in the Rosemary Stakes. She ran well in fourth, finding trouble in the run at a crucial stage before finishing her race well to be beaten just under three lengths and that suggests this 10-furlong trip could be perfect for her.
Still unexposed after just five career starts of which none have been over this trip, I’d rather side with her at 5/1 than favourite Danielle who has a habit of finding at least one too good (now one from 11 in her career).
The Verdict: Back ELWATEEN in the 3.10 Doncaster
Owen and Bowen team up at Wincanton
Saturday's jumps offering doesn’t make much appeal with the small fields at Wincanton while it’s anyone’s guess who will get out and lead the chase in the Grand Sefton at Aintree.
There is one bet at Wincanton I like as I think James Owen’s LARAVIE is a fascinating contender in the BetMGM Paul & Richard Barber Memorial Mares’ Handicap Hurdle over the extended 2m5f.
The six-year-old went on a real roll in the summer, winning four in a row between the end of May and July, enjoying the summer ground as she ran the finish out of her rivals on more than one occasion.
Thought good enough to hunt some black type in the Grade 2 Persian War at Chepstow after nearly three months off last month, she struggled with the hike in class and was pulled up by Gavin Sheehan.
She’s interesting back in handicap company off 121, though, as this looks a good bit of placing getting lumps of weight from Jubilee Alpha and Bethpage, who look by far her two most dangerous rivals.
Owen is a dab hand in this type of contest, his record in mares-only handicap hurdles a healthy 11 wins from 42 runners at a strike-rate of 26.19% and this mare could easily get the run of the race in a prominent position under James Bowen.
The Verdict: Back LARAVIE in the 1.45 Wincanton
Preview posted at 1545 GMT on 07/11/25
