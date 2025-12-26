Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Chepstow and Kempton ITV Racing Saturday December 27

Bert to earn Chepstow profits

Timeform recorded last year’s Coral Welsh National ground as ‘Good to Soft’ and it looks like we’ll get similar conditions at Chepstow again this year with the weather set fair following no significant rain in the build-up.

That changes the dynamic from the usual slugfest and the proper testing ground horses who want four miles are in danger of being outpaced again much like they were 12 months ago.

With that in mind last year’s runner-up Jubilee Express must have an excellent chance for Sam Thomas and there is no doubt that he deserves to be favourite after his shrewd handler has got him here in tip-top shape off just a 4lb higher mark.

He’s 2lb well-in, comes here in great form after winning the trial and, perhaps significantly, he has two runs under his belt this season whereas 12 months ago the Welsh National was his seasonal reappearance.

The only niggle is he could be vulnerable to something with more gears as he’s clearly all stamina and with that in mind I’m going to take a chance on Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies’ UNCLE BERT each-way.

This horse is actually the best in at the weights to the tune of 4lb after his victory at Aintree on his reappearance, the eight-year-old returning to fences with a dominant all-the-way win under Sam Twiston-Davies who got him jumping in a lovely rhythm.

Bar getting in a little too close to the 10th he jumped very nicely which was great to see as that’s what let him down when he first went chasing in his first three runs the previous campaign after which he reverted to hurdles.

He did well over timber, especially when winning over three miles and a bit in soft ground at Haydock, going some way to proving he wants a stamina test, but judging by his Aintree win over 2m4f last time he should have an even brighter career over fences.

The 3m6f trip is the main question mark with him, but he is from the family of strong stayer Vieux Lion Rouge and that best form over hurdles suggested he wants a trip, so he’s worth chancing on that score given he’s a well-handicapped, in-form and lightly-raced chaser.

Indeed, this is just his fifth chasing start and after he improved his form getting a sight of his fences from a prominent position last time you would expect Sam Twiston-Davies to ride him prominently again which is probably where you want to be on this ground.

The Verdict: Back UNCLE BERT in the 14:50 Chepstow