Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Chepstow and Kempton ITV Racing Saturday December 27

Our form expert has tipped the Welsh National winner the last two years and he goes for a hat-trick on Saturday while he has two tips at Kempton as well.
The Verdict: Saturday December 27
1pt win Della Casa Lunga 13:20 Kempton at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt e.w Uncle Bert in 14:50 Chepstow at 20/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Wiseguy in 15:07 Kempton at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Bert to earn Chepstow profits
Timeform recorded last year’s Coral Welsh National ground as ‘Good to Soft’ and it looks like we’ll get similar conditions at Chepstow again this year with the weather set fair following no significant rain in the build-up.
That changes the dynamic from the usual slugfest and the proper testing ground horses who want four miles are in danger of being outpaced again much like they were 12 months ago.
With that in mind last year’s runner-up Jubilee Express must have an excellent chance for Sam Thomas and there is no doubt that he deserves to be favourite after his shrewd handler has got him here in tip-top shape off just a 4lb higher mark.
He’s 2lb well-in, comes here in great form after winning the trial and, perhaps significantly, he has two runs under his belt this season whereas 12 months ago the Welsh National was his seasonal reappearance.
The only niggle is he could be vulnerable to something with more gears as he’s clearly all stamina and with that in mind I’m going to take a chance on Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies’ UNCLE BERT each-way.
This horse is actually the best in at the weights to the tune of 4lb after his victory at Aintree on his reappearance, the eight-year-old returning to fences with a dominant all-the-way win under Sam Twiston-Davies who got him jumping in a lovely rhythm.
Bar getting in a little too close to the 10th he jumped very nicely which was great to see as that’s what let him down when he first went chasing in his first three runs the previous campaign after which he reverted to hurdles.
He did well over timber, especially when winning over three miles and a bit in soft ground at Haydock, going some way to proving he wants a stamina test, but judging by his Aintree win over 2m4f last time he should have an even brighter career over fences.
The 3m6f trip is the main question mark with him, but he is from the family of strong stayer Vieux Lion Rouge and that best form over hurdles suggested he wants a trip, so he’s worth chancing on that score given he’s a well-handicapped, in-form and lightly-raced chaser.
Indeed, this is just his fifth chasing start and after he improved his form getting a sight of his fences from a prominent position last time you would expect Sam Twiston-Davies to ride him prominently again which is probably where you want to be on this ground.
The Verdict: Back UNCLE BERT in the 14:50 Chepstow
Same again from classy Casa
The action continues down at Kempton where the best bet on the card looks to be DELLA CASA LUNGA in the "Join Ladbrokes Bet £5 Get £30" Mares' Handicap Hurdle over three miles at 13.20.
Trainer Clive Boultbee-Brooks trained the Champs Elysees mare to win this race last year when she made most of the running under Richard Patrick to record a comfortable success from a mark of 134.
She went up 4lb for that win but is back down to the same rating she won off last year as she bids to retain her title and she has been given an identical preparation, running in the same races at Bangor and Kempton in the build-up to this.
There was loads to like about her running-on third over a shorter trip here last time with a view to stepping back up in distance and Boultbee-Brooks has reapplied the cheekpieces on Saturday after they have been left off on her last two starts.
That’s probably a signal that she’ll be ridden prominently again by Patrick and with everything lining up for her like last year she’s worth backing to go back-to-back.
The Verdict: Back DELLA CASA LUNGA in the 13:20 Kempton
Wiseguy selection for Henderson
Finally, Nicky Henderson’s WISEGUY is worth a bet in the Ladbrokes "Big Football Bet Builder Boosts" Handicap Chase over three miles at Kempton.
He’s not an easy horse to catch right and he’s got the odd mistake in his locker, but he’s well capable off a mark of 125 when he puts it all together and he looks to be underestimated here.
Back down to his last winning mark and well at home on better ground, I think he’ll be well suited by Kempton’s layout and it’s a positive James Bowen is back in the saddle.
He’s two from three on the horse, including that last handicap chase win at Newbury last season, and this small-field race over three miles could be ideal for him.
The Verdict: Back WISEGUY in the 15:07 Kempton
Preview posted at 15:50 GMT on 26/12/25
