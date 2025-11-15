Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham November Meeting ITV Racing Sunday November 16

Our form expert has three selections for the final day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham including in the feature Greatwood Hurdle.
The Verdict: Sunday November 16
1pt win Klass Langy in 2.20 Cheltenham at 12/1 (General)
1pt e.w Nassalam in 2.55 Cheltenham at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Serious Challenge in 3.30 Cheltenham at 13/2 (bet365, 6/1 (General)
Serious operator in Greatwood
Watching the final day of Cheltenham’s November Meeting on the tele sounds a good way to spend a Sunday afternoon now the weather’s turned and Fergal O’Brien’s SERIOUS CHALLENGE can put up a bold bid in the feature Unibet Greatwood Hurdle (3.30).
This horse was smart on the Flat for Jim Bolger, rated 102, and he has plenty of testing ground form to his name, while he took to hurdling well as a novice last season including when he slammed Bowensonfire by nine lengths at Ayr in heavy ground.
They were off level weights that day and Bowensonfire is now a consistent performer rated 133, finishing third behind French Ship off 131 at the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham last month.
Serious Challenge hasn’t been seen half as often as him since they clashed in Scotland, running just three times subsequently, but that’s why there’s reason to believe he’s well treated off a mark of 127 on a few of his hurdling runs and his Flat career.
Two good runs at Southwell and Sandown in the spring followed after Ayr and I liked how he shaped at Aintree over 2m4f on his reappearance, as he just looked fresh and keen on his first run of the campaign where he was held up before finishing fourth.
I expect he will come on significantly for that and you have to think they’ll revert to more prominent tactics here, which can help him avoid trouble in this big field.
From near the foot of the weights this locally-trained horse is fancied to go well under Jonathan Burke, who can go one better than when he was second in this race on Gin Coco in 2022 for a yard well used to training November Meeting winners.
The Verdict: Back SERIOUS CHALLENGE in the 3.30 Cheltenham
Moore love for Nassalam
Earlier on the card Gary and Josh Moore’s NASSALAM could bounce back to form now he’s got his ground conditions in the Oddschecker Handicap Chase over the extended 3m3f.
This horse is a serious tool when the ground is testing, a 34-length winner of a Welsh National in heavy ground at Chepstow off 145 less than two years ago, a performance that forced him into Gold Cup company on his next start.
He’s not that good and he’s had his problems since, pulling up on his last three starts, but all of those were on unsuitable good ground and the good news is he’s dropped right down to a handicap mark of 147.
I actually thought he looked on good terms with himself at Cheltenham last time despite him being pulled up, as he jumped nicely until the tempo lifted and I think we’ll see a different horse now he’s got his ground.
The blinkers going back on replacing the cheekpieces for the first time in 18 months looks a statement of intent and a big run is expected at generous double-figure odds.
The Verdict: Back NASSALAM in the 2.55 Cheltenham
O’Brien to show his Klass
Finally, French import KLASS LANGY looks interesting on debut for Joseph O’Brien and he’s worth chancing at 12/1 in the Hine Solicitors Talking Sense Handicap Chase over two miles.
Joe Tizzard’s Triple Trade is a previous winner of this race and he’s looking well handicapped, but he’s the only one who looks obviously well in on his previous form and he might just need this following a long break after a sinus issue.
Klass Langy is rated 122 for his stable debut after being lightly-raced in France, but he’s got form on testing ground at Auteuil and Compiegne and his win on chase debut at the latter track has been boosted by a few of those in behind.
The course for the Prix de Prechac is a cross between Cheltenham’s cross-country course and something more conventional, but I liked how he shrugged off the attentions of Koutouzov who pestered him on the front end but faded into seventh.
Klass Langy kept on galloping for a three-length win and he jumped well in the main, bar one or two minor errors including at the last, but he’s forgiven that on his first go over fences and he brings a large degree of unknown quantity into this.
The Verdict: Back KLASS LANGY in the 2.20 Cheltenham
Preview posted at 1545 GMT on 15/11/25
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.