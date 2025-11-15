Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham November Meeting ITV Racing Sunday November 16

Serious operator in Greatwood

Watching the final day of Cheltenham’s November Meeting on the tele sounds a good way to spend a Sunday afternoon now the weather’s turned and Fergal O’Brien’s SERIOUS CHALLENGE can put up a bold bid in the feature Unibet Greatwood Hurdle (3.30).

This horse was smart on the Flat for Jim Bolger, rated 102, and he has plenty of testing ground form to his name, while he took to hurdling well as a novice last season including when he slammed Bowensonfire by nine lengths at Ayr in heavy ground.

They were off level weights that day and Bowensonfire is now a consistent performer rated 133, finishing third behind French Ship off 131 at the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham last month.

Serious Challenge hasn’t been seen half as often as him since they clashed in Scotland, running just three times subsequently, but that’s why there’s reason to believe he’s well treated off a mark of 127 on a few of his hurdling runs and his Flat career.

Two good runs at Southwell and Sandown in the spring followed after Ayr and I liked how he shaped at Aintree over 2m4f on his reappearance, as he just looked fresh and keen on his first run of the campaign where he was held up before finishing fourth.

I expect he will come on significantly for that and you have to think they’ll revert to more prominent tactics here, which can help him avoid trouble in this big field.

From near the foot of the weights this locally-trained horse is fancied to go well under Jonathan Burke, who can go one better than when he was second in this race on Gin Coco in 2022 for a yard well used to training November Meeting winners.

The Verdict: Back SERIOUS CHALLENGE in the 3.30 Cheltenham