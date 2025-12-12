Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham ITV Racing Saturday December 13

Our form expert struck with Final Orders on Friday and he has three selections for Cheltenham Saturday including in the feature Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase.
The Verdict: Saturday December 13
1pt e.w. Party Vibes in 13.15 Cheltenham at 16/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Imperial Saint in 13.50 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Country Mile in 14.25 Cheltenham at 11/2 (General)
Back mint Imperial in the feature
Richard Johnson won a couple of December Gold Cups for Philip Hobbs when he was riding and he could team up with his old boss and Johnson White with his syndicate when IMPERIAL SAINT goes for glory at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The four-time champion jockey won this race aboard Monkerhostin and Village Vic for Hobbs and this looks to have been the long-term target for Imperial Saint who ran so well in third here over the course and distance in a premier handicap on Trials Day.
That was part of his novice chasing education and he quickly rose through the ranks in the last campaign having cut his teeth in tough handicaps, but that can stand him in good stead this season in races like the December Gold Cup.
He clearly goes well over this course and distance and he proved at Aintree he stays further having finished second over 3m1f, but a strongly-run race on a stiff track at the intermediate trip looks likely to bring the very best out of him.
This could be run to suit with the likes of Il Ridoto, Glengouly and Vincenzo likely to go forward, and Sean Houlihan could well find himself in the box seat quickly sitting just off the leaders while it could be an important factor that he goes so well on better ground.
It was soft on Trials Day, so he’s perfectly capable on slower ground, but he has loads of form on better conditions and the ground looked to have dried out appreciably on Friday.
He’s not slow having won a couple of times over two miles on good ground last season and he should come on plenty for his Aintree reappearance, Johnson explaining in the week that he had ‘tweaked his backside’ before his return at Liverpool.
I expect we’ll see the real Imperial Saint on Saturday and he if he does take another step forward we’re getting a fair price about him, as he is one of a handful of young improving horses in the race, along with the likes of Jagwar, Vincenzo, Hoe Joly Smoke and Kim Roque, who are all disputing favouritism.
The Verdict: Back IMPERIAL SAINT in the 13.50 Cheltenham
Join the Party in mares’ chase
It could be a good day for Johnson’s syndicates and earlier on the card his PARTY VIBES is worth siding with each-way in the Quintessentially Mares’ Handicap Chase.
This is an open contest but Party Vibes looks a little underestimated on the back of a low-key return over hurdles at Bangor last time.
However, that was a strong 0-145 handicap hurdle run in heavy ground, and though her third position was a remote one she ran encouragingly with a return to chasing in mind.
She’s two from six over fences, both of her wins coming on better ground and she looks fairly treated off 122 having won off just a 2lb lower mark when beating Dan Skelton’s Shakeyatailfeather at Leicester in March.
That was a very good effort considering Shakeyatailfeather’s subsequent exploits – she’s 23lb higher now having won three times since – so it was no mean feat from Party Vibes to pull out more over the last two to see her off in good style.
Trainer Henry Daly is a dab hand with his mares including in handicap chases and at Cheltenham, and it’s noticeable he’s found this 0-125 for her now she’s back over fences, a drop in class on her last couple of runs.
The Verdict: Back PARTY VIBES in the 13.15 Cheltenham
Skeltons by a Country Mile
Finally, I’m a bit worried about the better ground for the well-fancied David’s Well in the two-mile handicap chase at 14.25 and I think it’s probably worth taking him on.
There’s likely to be a strong pace on here as well with Chris Gordon’s horse likely to be joined by Sans Bruit, Excelero, JPR One and Gunsight Ridge in a prominent pitch and things might just play into the hands of a patient Harry Skelton on COUNTRY MILE.
He’s a strong traveller who hosed up in a strong novice hurdle at this meeting last year, beating Wingmen, Palacio and That’s Nice with ease, so you can see why Skelton has aimed him at this.
I think he’s miles better than he was able to show in a novices’ chase here at the November meeting, as Centara and Alnilam set a fierce pace leaving Country Mile marooned in third as he raced on his own.
Things didn’t pan out well for him and mistakes crept in, particularly at the second last, but he’s better than that and if he can quietly get into a rhythm he has the talent to get involved.
The Verdict: Back COUNTRY MILE in the 14.25 Cheltenham
Preview posted at 15.30 GMT on 12/12/25
