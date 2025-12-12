Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham ITV Racing Saturday December 13

Back mint Imperial in the feature

Richard Johnson won a couple of December Gold Cups for Philip Hobbs when he was riding and he could team up with his old boss and Johnson White with his syndicate when IMPERIAL SAINT goes for glory at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The four-time champion jockey won this race aboard Monkerhostin and Village Vic for Hobbs and this looks to have been the long-term target for Imperial Saint who ran so well in third here over the course and distance in a premier handicap on Trials Day.

That was part of his novice chasing education and he quickly rose through the ranks in the last campaign having cut his teeth in tough handicaps, but that can stand him in good stead this season in races like the December Gold Cup.

He clearly goes well over this course and distance and he proved at Aintree he stays further having finished second over 3m1f, but a strongly-run race on a stiff track at the intermediate trip looks likely to bring the very best out of him.

This could be run to suit with the likes of Il Ridoto, Glengouly and Vincenzo likely to go forward, and Sean Houlihan could well find himself in the box seat quickly sitting just off the leaders while it could be an important factor that he goes so well on better ground.

It was soft on Trials Day, so he’s perfectly capable on slower ground, but he has loads of form on better conditions and the ground looked to have dried out appreciably on Friday.

He’s not slow having won a couple of times over two miles on good ground last season and he should come on plenty for his Aintree reappearance, Johnson explaining in the week that he had ‘tweaked his backside’ before his return at Liverpool.

I expect we’ll see the real Imperial Saint on Saturday and he if he does take another step forward we’re getting a fair price about him, as he is one of a handful of young improving horses in the race, along with the likes of Jagwar, Vincenzo, Hoe Joly Smoke and Kim Roque, who are all disputing favouritism.

The Verdict: Back IMPERIAL SAINT in the 13.50 Cheltenham