Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham ITV Racing Friday December 12

The Verdict: Friday December 12
1pt win Kel Du Large in 13:15 Cheltenham at 8/1 (General)
1pt win Gowel Road in 13:50 Cheltenham at 11/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral)
1pt win Final Orders in 15:00 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General)
Cromwell restoring Order in X-Country
Gavin Cromwell had a wretched November but the green shoots of recovery are definitely there for him after three winners so far in December and he could well strike at Cheltenham’s Christmas Meeting again just like last year.
12 months ago Stumptown landed the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup on the X-Country course as easy as you like and this year his FINAL ORDERS looks worthy of support in the same race with plenty in his favour at prices around 10/1.
From four five-day entries Cromwell relies on Final Orders and rank outsider Peaches And Cream, but it’s the first-named whose chance sticks out under Keith Donoghue, who rides this track so well.
His best effort in recent times came over 3m4f on ‘Good’ in the Ulster National at Downpatrick in March, where he was a half-length second after being headed late on, so Friday’s extended 3m5f trip and Good ground (on the X-Country course) look right up his street.
Added to that he’s run a couple of fine races on the Punchestown banks course both in May of this year, when he was a close-up third amongst higher-rated horses with the weights against him, and on his seasonal reappearance last time.
All of those runs give him a chance in this line-up and I think he’d be a much shorter price had Cromwell had a better start to the season. It could be worth getting first run on the market in that respect with the tide turning and Final Orders expected to go well.
The Verdict: Back FINAL ORDERS in the 15.00 Cheltenham
On the Road to glory in Turners
The ground is softer over the regulation fences on the New Course but that won’t bother GOWEL ROAD on his return to chasing in the Turners Handicap Chase over the Gold Cup course and distance.
Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies have certainly bided their time when it comes to trying fences again with Gowel Road, who made such a good start over the bigger obstacles when winning an Ascot novice handicap chase by 18 lengths off a mark of 146 on just his second fencing start in the October of 2022.
Injury sidelined him for the next 13 months and he’s been over hurdles ever since, but he’s just the type of staying chaser the Twiston-Davies’ excel with including in this race.
The yard has won this contest three times in the last six years thanks to Cogry (x2) and Broadway Boy and with cheekpieces reapplied I would expect Gowel Road to be ridden prominently like he has been over hurdles at this track.
Of course, you’re taking a chance on his inexperience over fences, but he could be even better in this sphere and his couple of hurdles runs this season put him in a good place fitness-wise relative to this opposition.
Indeed, with L’Homme Presse returning from a long absence and keeping a few out of the weights, this looks a good spot for the nine-year-old to return to chasing, while the biggest stamina test of his career could conceivably see him pull out even more.
The Verdict: Back GOWEL ROAD in the 13.50 Cheltenham
Large looks big at 8/1 for Williams
Finally, the in-form Jane Williams can strike with KEL DU LARGE in the Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle over 2m1f at 13.15.
The five-year-old won a junior bumper at this track on New Year’s Day 2024 and while he’s been lightly-raced since there was plenty of encouragement on his return from 621 days off the track at Exeter last month.
Backed off the boards as if defeat was out of the question, he was too fresh and keen after his absence but he hurdled well in the heart of the race and it could be he bumped into a nice prospect in Lisbane Park (runs in the 12.05).
Either way, Kel Du Large can come on for that Exeter outing, particularly if he settles better in this bigger field, while the extra emphasis on stamina should suit him well, too.
From the bottom of the weights he looks a threat to all.
The Verdict: Back KEL DU LARGE in the 13.15 Cheltenham
Preview posted at 15:00 GMT on 11/12/25
