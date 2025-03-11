Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham Festival day two Wednesday March 12

Tizzard can be number One

Cheltenham Festival week started in average fashion for JP McManus with his Majborough only third in the Arkle on day one but he can kick-start his winning spree on day two.

Dan Skelton’s The New Lion faces a tough task in the opening Turners Novices’ Hurdle against Final Demand and The Yellow Clay, but the unbeaten six-year-old has gears and that could be the defining factor against two horses who might be future three-milers.

Later on JP’s Jonbon will bid to collect his first Cheltenham Festival trophy after defeats in the Supreme Novices’ and Arkle on his previous goes when he will attempt to justify favouritism in the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase.

This race has been a graveyard for favourites in recent years but if he can continue to behave himself in the preliminaries then on this season’s form he really should have the beating of the Irish challenge.

I’ll leave those two Grade Ones alone, but Jonbon form is on show in the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase and I’m hoping class can prevail with top-weight JPR ONE.

Joe Tizzard’s horse has looked better than ever this season following wind surgery and a strongly-run two miles back in handicap company on decent ground could be just the ticket for him.

He has raced keenly on occasions in the small-field graded races he has been contesting, but he's a strong traveller who really should be suited by the blood and thunder of a Grand Annual.

Giving weight to a bunch of plot horses might well be a tough task, but he looks right on the verge of being able to mix it at the top level and a mark of 156 gives him a chance.

I think his claims are enhanced on the livelier conditions, his opening win of the season in the Haldon Gold Cup, when giving 2lb to the now 166-rated Djelo, coming on good ground at Exeter. Venetia Williams’ horse went off 7/4 and goes well fresh, so it looks form to take seriously even if Djelo does need further.

Then came the run behind Jonbon in the Tingle Creek, an excellent 10-length third at Sandown on soft ground a very good effort from JPR One with his Grand Annual task in mind, while he ran like he just needed his Game Spirit outing after two months off.

Colin Tizzard used the same Newbury race as a prep for his Grand Annual winner Oiseau De Nuit back in 2011 and if JPR One comes on for that run as expected he could lay down a bold challenge under Brendan Powell.

The Verdict: Back JPR ONE in the 4.40 Cheltenham