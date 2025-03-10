Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham Festival day one Tuesday March 11

Taking on Majborough in the Arkle

The four best days of the jumps season are finally here and all eyes are on Constitution Hill v Brighterdaysahead in what could be a spectacular race for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

It’s a much-needed boost for the day one feature and if things go to plan we could be treated to the best renewal for a long time.

Is Constitution Hill as good as he was? Will he need to be? Is Brighterdaysahead the real deal at this trip at this level after what she did at Leopardstown over Christmas?

Those questions are going to be answered and while I have a slight preference for the mare at the prices I'm happy to sit back and watch what should be a fantastic race.

Willie Mullins might have to take a backseat in the Champion Hurdle, even with reigning champion State Man back for more in the race, but he could otherwise take day one by storm.

Gauging which ones to take on will be a theme of the week and I’m in no mood to oppose either Kopek Des Bordes in the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle or Lossiemouth in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, but I do think we can get Majborough beaten in the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy at 2.00.

Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner is two from two over fences this season including an emphatic Irish Arkle win at Leopardstown last time, but his jumping took a while to warm up at the Dublin Racing Festival and he won’t be able to miss a beat here.

He’s clearly a smashing prospect but he’s had just five races in his life and the margins can be fine in two-mile steeplechases at the Festival.

Experience could be a factor and it’s worth noting that five-year-olds are 0 from 11 in the Arkle since they lost their weight-for-age allowance in 2008, a number that includes fancied horses like Fakir D’oudairies and Riviere D’Etel.

None of that may matter to Majborough who looks the best five-year-old to have run in the Arkle in that timeframe, but I do think he’s very short at 4/7. I'd have him and 9/2 chance L’EAU DU SUD closer together in the betting.

Dan Skelton’s grey is much more experienced with 16 career runs under his belt and he has taken his form to a new level for seeing a fence, his jumping looking a real asset now he’s facing the bigger obstacles.

He wasn’t a bad hurdler by any means and his best run over timber came at last year’s Festival when he was second in the County Hurdle, but he has significantly improved his form since going chasing as he’s assembled a four from four record.

I think the best he’s looked all season was when he scooted clear here on the Old Course at Cheltenham on good ground last November and I don’t think he was at his best when landing the Henry VIII at Sandown after that.

He still won well but on softer ground his jumping wasn’t as slick late on and for that reason alone I’d be wary of measuring his chance against Majborough through Touch Me Not.

I liked his prep run at Warwick last time as he jumped beautifully, had the race won at the top of the home straight and that should’ve teed him up nicely for this test.

Back on better ground, a career-best performance could be incoming and that would give him a chance even against another Mullins monster.

The Verdict: Back L’EAU DU SUD in the 2.00 Cheltenham