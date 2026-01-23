Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster ITV Racing Saturday January 24

Our form expert struck with 12/1 winner Ooh Betty last Saturday and he has four selections for this weekend's ITV action at Cheltenham and Doncaster.
The Verdict: Saturday January 24
1pt win Tenter Le Tout in 12.40 Cheltenham at 10/1 (bet365, 9/1 General)
1pt win The Last Cloud in 12.55 Doncaster at 16/1 (bet365, William Hill)
1pt e.w Pottersville in 13.30 Doncaster at 33/1 (William Hill 1/4 1,2,3, General 33/1 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Ma Shantou in 15.35 Cheltenham at 11/2 (William Hill, 5/1 General)
Tell me Ma, me Ma
As long as there are no significant late non-runners we are all set for a very informative Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham on Saturday.
It will be fascinating to see what happens in the Unibet Hurdle between Sir Gino and The New Lion in what could be a tactical affair with no natural front runner in the race, while it’s with hope the ground isn’t too soft for Grey Dawning to take his chance in the Betfair Cotswold Chase.
The Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle has been a reliable trial for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle over the years and this time around Impose Toi bids to cement his Festival prospects.
He has been a revelation upped in trip to three miles, but softer ground over the distance does ask a new question of him and I couldn’t back him at odds-on.
With that in mind MA SHANTOU appeals for the in-form Ben Jones and Emma Lavelle combination at 11/2.
He gets 6lb from the favourite and has two wins over three miles at Cheltenham this season already, on both Old and New courses.
Saturday’s action is on the New course again and he relished it last time out on New Year’s Day, beating Ace Of Spades giving him 8lb after finding plenty after the last to put clear daylight between himself and the runner-up.
Ace Of Spades found plenty himself to win off 134 at Huntingdon on Thursday and you could deduce from that that the handicapper is underestimating this seven-year-old who has a BHA rating of 144.
Lavelle, who knows this division well after her exploits with Paisley Park, has clearly been impressed with his progression after giving him a Stayers’ Hurdle entry, and he can bridge the gap between himself and the favourite on Saturday.
The Verdict: Back MA SHANTOU in the 15.35 Cheltenham
Chester draw in the Triumph Trial
Not too many bets appeal at Cheltenham with the markets cornering on the right horses but I do think Chester Williams’ TENTER LE TOUT is a little underestimated in the JCB Triumph Trial at 10/1.
The form of her Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle win at Chepstow on December 27 looked a little suspect at the time with the two market leaders fluffing their lines, but to me she looked a stronger filly who handled the good gallop better and her stamina can be a vital asset in this.
Indeed, the Chepstow form was franked by the runner-up Klycot on Thursday, as well, who won by 12 lengths at Wetherby under a penalty in good style.
Maestro Conti and Minella Yoga look nice prospects, but they’ve been well found in the market and both of their wins came on Good ground, while Saturday’s test could be very different on soft conditions over 2m1f on the New course.
Tenter Le Tout looks all stamina and being by No Risk At All she should relish the ground, while the 7lb fillies allowance could be handy, too.
This looks likely to be a strong gallop and that will suit the filly who can finish well under Gavin Sheehan, hopefully with her head in front.
The Verdict: Back TENTER LE TOUT in the 12.40 Cheltenham
It’s a wonderful life for Curtis
Over at Doncaster the feature Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Chase looks tricky but I do like a couple of bets on the undercard at big prices.
Firstly, the Grade 2 Virgin Bet A Good Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle looks ripe for an upset on the testing ground with those at the top of the market having their best form either on better ground or over shorter.
With all this in mind I can’t resist Rebecca Curtis’ POTTERSVILLE at 33/1.
An Irish recruit from a Clonmel bumper she won in very good style, she absolutely bolted up on ground Timeform recorded as soft at Exeter over three miles on November 23 and that form has been boosted by a couple of subsequent winners who were well beaten in behind.
Last time she couldn’t handle 2m6f on a sharp Windsor track on much better ground, but it’s significant Curtis points her here where she should relish three miles in the mud.
Given an Albert Bartlett entry in the week and with the excellent Dylan Johnston taking over in the saddle, she can outrun her odds.
Finally, THE LAST CLOUD looks a big price in the Grade 2 Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places River Don Novices' Hurdle.
Patrick Neville’s horse should also relish three miles and soft ground being by Cloudings and he has been running very well over what have probably been inadequate tests over two miles.
A close-up fourth in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham in October, he improved again behind two very nice types in Idaho Sun and Mydaddypaddy in the Grade 1 Formby at Aintree over Christmas where the omitted hurdles went against him.
I liked how he rallied to ensure third and we’ve no idea how good he could be at this stage over three miles in more testing ground.
At 16/1, I’m happy to pay to find out.
The Verdict: Back POTTERSVILLE (13.30) and THE LAST CLOUD (12.55) at Doncaster
Preview posted at 16:00 GMT on 23/01/26
