Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster ITV Racing Saturday January 24

Tell me Ma, me Ma

As long as there are no significant late non-runners we are all set for a very informative Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham on Saturday.

It will be fascinating to see what happens in the Unibet Hurdle between Sir Gino and The New Lion in what could be a tactical affair with no natural front runner in the race, while it’s with hope the ground isn’t too soft for Grey Dawning to take his chance in the Betfair Cotswold Chase.

The Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle has been a reliable trial for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle over the years and this time around Impose Toi bids to cement his Festival prospects.

He has been a revelation upped in trip to three miles, but softer ground over the distance does ask a new question of him and I couldn’t back him at odds-on.

With that in mind MA SHANTOU appeals for the in-form Ben Jones and Emma Lavelle combination at 11/2.

He gets 6lb from the favourite and has two wins over three miles at Cheltenham this season already, on both Old and New courses.

Saturday’s action is on the New course again and he relished it last time out on New Year’s Day, beating Ace Of Spades giving him 8lb after finding plenty after the last to put clear daylight between himself and the runner-up.

Ace Of Spades found plenty himself to win off 134 at Huntingdon on Thursday and you could deduce from that that the handicapper is underestimating this seven-year-old who has a BHA rating of 144.

Lavelle, who knows this division well after her exploits with Paisley Park, has clearly been impressed with his progression after giving him a Stayers’ Hurdle entry, and he can bridge the gap between himself and the favourite on Saturday.

The Verdict: Back MA SHANTOU in the 15.35 Cheltenham