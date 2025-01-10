Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Chelmsford and Ffos Las ITV Racing Saturday January 11

Surf's up at Ffos Las

The cold snap saw off the ITV coverage last week but the powers that be have done their best to ensure we won’t have a terrestrial TV blank two Saturdays running by hastily arranging new fixtures at Ffos Las and Chelmsford this weekend, inspections depending.

With Wetherby called off very early the Grade 2 DragonBet Towton Novices’ Chase has been saved and rerouted to the Carmarthenshire venue with Ben Pauling’s Handstands, Dan Skelton’s Cherie d’Am and Jonjo O’Neill’s Saint Davy the most likely protagonists in the finish here.

Those three unsurprisingly head the betting and while it doesn’t really appeal as a betting proposition, Cherie d’Am might just be the one getting 7lb from the penalised Handstands.

I’d rather wait until later on the card to have a bet and division two of the DragonBet Still Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle at 2.25 has a nice shape to it as early favourite Jesuila Des Mottes looks beatable on her handicap debut.

Indeed, the top three in the betting at the time of writing, Jesuila Des Mottes, Diamatiste and Getaway With You, have a win record of 0/27 between them, so I'm happy to take the trio on with Warren Greatrex’s SAUNTON SURF.

This Sea Moon mare has at least won a point-to-point and a bumper, while she ran well on her return at Lingfield behind the in-form Golden Ambition in a race that has worked out well.

That was over three miles, as was her last run at Doncaster where she was sent off the 7/2 favourite only to finish fifth beaten 14 lengths. She's worth forgiving that run, though, as she was fresh and keen early, got shuffled back at a crucial point and then made a mistake three from home which effectively ended her challenge.

She's better than that, as she suggested on her seasonal return, and I like her dropping back to 2m4f here against a bunch of rivals who find it difficult to win.

The Verdict: Back SAUNTON SURF in the 2.25 Ffos Las