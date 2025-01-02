Weather and inspection latest: Racing abandonments and going updates

Check out the latest weather news and inspection updates in light of the cold snap up and down the country.
Friday
- Lingfield (AW) - Precautionary Inspection 7.30am Friday
- Musselburgh - Precautionary Inspection 4.00pm Thursday
- Southwell (AW)
Saturday
- Newcastle (AW)
- Sandown
- Southwell (AW)
- Wincanton
- Wolverhampton (AW)
Sunday
- Chepstow
- Plumpton
- Naas
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.