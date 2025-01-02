Sporting Life
Frost - decimating the jumps programme

Weather and inspection latest: Racing abandonments and going updates

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu January 02, 2025 · 21 min ago

Check out the latest weather news and inspection updates in light of the cold snap up and down the country.

Friday

  • Lingfield (AW) - Precautionary Inspection 7.30am Friday
  • Musselburgh - Precautionary Inspection 4.00pm Thursday
  • Southwell (AW)

Saturday

  • Newcastle (AW)
  • Sandown
  • Southwell (AW)
  • Wincanton
  • Wolverhampton (AW)

Sunday

  • Chepstow
  • Plumpton
  • Naas

