Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Chantilly and Chelmsford Sunday June 1

No holding back Detain at Chantilly

The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains looks the key form race going into Sunday’s Qatar Prix du Jockey Club with the third, fourth, fifth and sixth all reopposing at Chantilly.

The second and third from Longchamp, Camille Pissarro and Ridari, head the betting, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see John & Thady Gosden’s DETAIN turn that form on its head over an extra two furlongs and he’s worth backing.

Held up in the rear by Colin Keane in the French Guineas, Detain flew home for sixth after weaving his way through the field and he looks sure to improve going up to 10 furlongs.

Not only did he shape like he wants a mile and a quarter in Paris, but he’s a half-brother to the strong stayer Arrest, who stayed 1m6f, so improvement is expected now he tackles a trip.

He’s fared well in the draw getting stall six and Christophe Soumillon, a four-time winning jockey in the race, takes the ride.

The depth of Juddmonte’s three-year-old team looks incredibly deep and it looks significant he’s the only one pointed here. He can follow in the hoofprints of New Bay, who won this race for Prince Khalid Abdullah 10 years ago.

The Verdict: Back DETAIN in the 3.05 Chantilly