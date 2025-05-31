Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE

Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Chantilly and Chelmsford Sunday June 1

By Ben Linfoot
Horse Racing
Sat May 31, 2025 · 5h ago

Our form expert has two selections for Sunday's action including in the French Derby and for the ITV4 action at Chelmsford.

The Verdict: Sunday June 1

1pt win Detain in 3.05 Chantilly at 7/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral)

1pt win Bowerchalke in 6.15 Chelmsford at 15/2 (888sport, 7/1 General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

No holding back Detain at Chantilly

The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains looks the key form race going into Sunday’s Qatar Prix du Jockey Club with the third, fourth, fifth and sixth all reopposing at Chantilly.

The second and third from Longchamp, Camille Pissarro and Ridari, head the betting, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see John & Thady Gosden’s DETAIN turn that form on its head over an extra two furlongs and he’s worth backing.

Held up in the rear by Colin Keane in the French Guineas, Detain flew home for sixth after weaving his way through the field and he looks sure to improve going up to 10 furlongs.

Not only did he shape like he wants a mile and a quarter in Paris, but he’s a half-brother to the strong stayer Arrest, who stayed 1m6f, so improvement is expected now he tackles a trip.

He’s fared well in the draw getting stall six and Christophe Soumillon, a four-time winning jockey in the race, takes the ride.

The depth of Juddmonte’s three-year-old team looks incredibly deep and it looks significant he’s the only one pointed here. He can follow in the hoofprints of New Bay, who won this race for Prince Khalid Abdullah 10 years ago.

The Verdict: Back DETAIN in the 3.05 Chantilly

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

Bowerchalke appeals at Chelmsford

Talking of New Bay, his daughter BOWERCHALKE could be the one in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Fillies’ Handicap as the ITV4 cameras head to Chelmsford for seven races on Sunday.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s filly is another one who has improved for going out in trip, the three-year-old narrowly denied at Nottingham on May 20 when going down by a neck on her first go at 10 furlongs.

She needs seriously marking up for that run, as she came from the rear in a steadily-run race as the winner made all, and the chances are this will be run at a much more even tempo.

This is her debut at Chelmsford, but she was a winner on the Kempton polytrack and New Bay progeny have a very good record at Chelmsford (nine from 28 at 32.14% since the start of 2024).

The Verdict: Back BOWERCHALKE in the 6.15 Chelmsford

Preview posted at 1600 BST on 31/05/25

Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING