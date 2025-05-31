Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Chantilly and Chelmsford Sunday June 1

Our form expert has two selections for Sunday's action including in the French Derby and for the ITV4 action at Chelmsford.
The Verdict: Sunday June 1
1pt win Detain in 3.05 Chantilly at 7/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, Coral)
1pt win Bowerchalke in 6.15 Chelmsford at 15/2 (888sport, 7/1 General)
No holding back Detain at Chantilly
The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains looks the key form race going into Sunday’s Qatar Prix du Jockey Club with the third, fourth, fifth and sixth all reopposing at Chantilly.
The second and third from Longchamp, Camille Pissarro and Ridari, head the betting, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see John & Thady Gosden’s DETAIN turn that form on its head over an extra two furlongs and he’s worth backing.
Held up in the rear by Colin Keane in the French Guineas, Detain flew home for sixth after weaving his way through the field and he looks sure to improve going up to 10 furlongs.
Not only did he shape like he wants a mile and a quarter in Paris, but he’s a half-brother to the strong stayer Arrest, who stayed 1m6f, so improvement is expected now he tackles a trip.
He’s fared well in the draw getting stall six and Christophe Soumillon, a four-time winning jockey in the race, takes the ride.
The depth of Juddmonte’s three-year-old team looks incredibly deep and it looks significant he’s the only one pointed here. He can follow in the hoofprints of New Bay, who won this race for Prince Khalid Abdullah 10 years ago.
The Verdict: Back DETAIN in the 3.05 Chantilly
Bowerchalke appeals at Chelmsford
Talking of New Bay, his daughter BOWERCHALKE could be the one in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Fillies’ Handicap as the ITV4 cameras head to Chelmsford for seven races on Sunday.
Jane Chapple-Hyam’s filly is another one who has improved for going out in trip, the three-year-old narrowly denied at Nottingham on May 20 when going down by a neck on her first go at 10 furlongs.
She needs seriously marking up for that run, as she came from the rear in a steadily-run race as the winner made all, and the chances are this will be run at a much more even tempo.
This is her debut at Chelmsford, but she was a winner on the Kempton polytrack and New Bay progeny have a very good record at Chelmsford (nine from 28 at 32.14% since the start of 2024).
The Verdict: Back BOWERCHALKE in the 6.15 Chelmsford
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 31/05/25
