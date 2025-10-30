Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Breeders' Cup 2025 day one Friday October 31

Soumillon looks right at home on Brussels

Aidan O’Brien’s juveniles have been taking all before them after the weekend just gone when Hawk Mountain, Puerto Rico and Pierre Bonnard all landed Group 1 victories in England and France.

The excellent run could well extend to California on Friday night where O’Brien has short-priced favourites in both the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf with Precise and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf with Gstaad on day one of the Del Mar carnival.

O’Brien has won those two events a combined nine times including the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf in two of the last three years and the Juvenile Turf the last three years, so he has tightened a vice-like grip on those prizes.

Judging by how his juveniles have been running it could be tough for any horse to wrestle those trophies away from him even accounting for the very wide draws for both Precise (stall 13) and Gstaad (stall 14).

Del Mar is a very tight track and such starting berths are far from ideal, but both horses are running over a mile and have plenty of time to organise themselves before mounting a late challenge in the short straight.

They both look to have a significant class edge on their rivals and I’m not sure they’ll even have to be right on their A-game to win as long as they get a clear shot at things.

The one that could give Precise most to do is Joseph O’Brien’s Queen Of Hawaii, as she could easily have a much better run of things from stall two under Dylan Browne McMonagle, and she looked to be improving quickly the last time we saw her at the end of August.

Owned by American trainer Philip Antonacci, you can imagine the Breeders’ Cup has been the aim for her ever since she was purchased for €250,000 and she looks sure to be suited by this speedy mile.

Beating Precise will be tough, though, even accounting for the draw, and I wouldn’t want to be laying either of the big two from Ballydoyle on Friday night.