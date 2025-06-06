Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Betfred Derby day at Epsom Saturday June 7

Run for the Hills in the Derby

It’s a fascinating renewal of the Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday with the biggest field in 22 years combined with an unsettled weather forecast making it a tricky race to weigh up.

Forecast rain through the night and then on race day itself has raised the prospect of more significant cut in the ground than looked likely for the big event and it’s not really a surprise the market is struggling to find a clear favourite.

It wouldn’t surprise me if The Lion In Winter left his Dante form way behind under Colin Keane and he’s a player, but his York conqueror Pride Of Arras arguably deserves to be favourite after such an impressive win second time up.

I prefer those two to Delacroix and Ruling Court, as there's a bigger question mark over both for me regarding the trip, while the likes of Lambourn and Stanhope Gardens are interesting enough - but they’ve now both inched by the price threshold I’d be prepared to accept.

Indeed, given we are looking at a big-field Derby, in what looks like being wet weather, I think a small each-way bet at a huge price is the way to go and Raphael Freire’s TUSCAN HILLS appeals getting four places at 50/1.

Amo Racing have hit the frame with big-priced horses Mojo Star (50/1) and King Of Steel (66/1) in recent years, both horses running well in second, and they have another interesting outsider here, particularly with the rain in mind.

The son of Night Of Thunder glided through soft ground on his way to an emphatic Listed success at Pontefract to take his juvenile record to two from two last October, a race Westover was beaten in before he went on to run so well in the Derby.

Tuscan Hills returned in the aforementioned Dante Stakes behind Pride Of Arras at York and he ran well considering it was his first start in seven months, the slow gallop against him as he weakened late on to finish a four-length seventh.

Of course, he’s got work to do to reverse that form, but I liked the move he made to go from seventh to disputing the lead from three furlongs out and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he made a significant step forward from that now he tackles easier ground.

There are question marks over whether he will stay the trip, but his granddam Eswarah won the Oaks and his dam’s by Sea The Stars, so there’s hope there that he’ll be just fine over a mile and a half at Epsom.

The Verdict: Back TUSCAN HILLS in the 3.30 Epsom