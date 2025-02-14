Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot ITV Racing Saturday February 15

Terre vision in the Swinley

Lucy Wadham has won some good prizes with her best mares in recent months and she could well hit the headlines again at Ascot on Saturday with TERRESITA in the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase.

The Newmarket handler landed the mares’ handicap chase at Cheltenham’s December meeting with Game On For Glory and earlier this month her Telepathique made all for a Listed mares’ chase success at Huntingdon in good style.

Terresita got in on the act herself with a big win at this track last month, staying on strongly from off the pace to win the bet365 Handicap Chase emphatically from Hitman, a horse who was second in the Grade 2 Denman Chase last weekend, and the 6lb hike might not stop her following up.

A full-sister to O’Connell, who stays a trip very well as he showed at Sandown early this month, this step back up in trip to three miles looks likely to unlock further improvement in the eight-year-old who is in the form of her life.

She benefitted from a strongly-run race here last time, but I don’t think they’ll be hanging around here and I like her proven zip for 2m4f on ground that looks lively enough for the time of year against a field of dyed-in-the-wool stayers.

The key, as ever, is her price, with anything 7/1 or bigger looking very fair for an in-form horse who has the potential to be even better now she tackles a trip again.

Annsam was also on the shortlist after he was tenderly handled on his chasing return at this track last time out, but he has been very well backed and is one of the reasons why we're getting inflated odds about Terresita.

The Verdict: Back TERRESITA in the 3.00 Ascot