Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot ITV Racing Saturday December 20

Back hot Doddie in the Long Walk

The horses that dominate the market for Saturday's Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot are largely priced up on potential and it’s probably a much more open race than the odds would have you believe.

JP McManus owns the top two in the betting in Honesty Policy and Impose Toi and while both are respected they simply don’t have the form to take such a big percentage out of the book and I’d rather take them on with DODDIETHEGREAT each-way.

I think there’s an element of him being an inflated price due to his position as Nicky Henderson’s second string behind Impose Toi, while he has to reverse Newbury form with that stablemate, too, but he’s an improving stayer in his own right who might just take his form to a new level here.

He can be a bit quirky and carry his head awkwardly, but I do think he’s a horse that is happier in a bigger field off a stronger gallop where there’s plenty going on, and he certainly thrived last spring when initially stepped up to three miles in huge-field handicaps at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

I think he’s run well in two small-field assignments this season, as he was forced to make his own running at Wetherby and then he was outpaced when the race turned into a sprint in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

He wasn’t beaten far in either, but I think he’ll be better in this bigger field off a likely stronger gallop, with Beauport and Potters Charm two that could set the pace for the Twiston-Davies team.

James Bowen rides and he has an excellent 20% strike-rate both at Ascot and for Henderson, while I quite like him in this scenario with the pressure off as he can just ride his own race and see how far things take him.

The Verdict: Back DODDIETHEGREAT in the 14.25 Ascot