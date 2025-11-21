Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot and Haydock ITV Racing Saturday November 22

Can’t keep Bowen out of the headlines

Dan Skelton is firing winners in everywhere you look and it’s D-Day for his Grey Dawning in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

The eight-year-old will be primed for an assignment he traded at 1.06 in-running for 12 months ago before a final fence error opened the door for course specialist Royale Pagaille who needed no second invitation.

Both are back for more here and while conditions aren’t likely to be testing enough for Venetia Williams’ veteran slogger, there is a band of rain due on Saturday morning with 6mm a popular estimation amongst the forecasters.

The more of a stamina test the better for Rebecca Curtis’ Haiti Couleurs and he looks the clear main danger to Grey Dawning after a highly likeable victory over hurdles at Newbury last time.

Odds of 7/2 are tempting enough with the on-fire Sean Bowen in the plate, but it’s not hard to envisage Grey Dawning having too many gears for these if things go smoothly so the feature is omitted from Saturday’s staking plan.

Bowen is motoring along in the jockeys’ championship and he has another good book of rides at Haydock, with Olly Murphy’s THE FOUR SIXES worth backing in the Betfair Racing Podcasts Handicap Hurdle over 2m3f at 1.15.

Kabral Du Mathan is the hot favourite here, now with Skelton after being at Paul Nicholls’ last season, but he looks short enough after eight months off on his first start since wind surgery.

The Four Sixes could be the one to capitalise if he’s not up to the task as he looked on good terms with himself in a two-runner chase at Wetherby on October 31.

That was his first completed chase and you could see why, as he jumped his fences like hurdles resulting in a few hairy moments for Bowen who kept the partnership intact after some low and quick fencing.

It’s no real surprise he reverts to hurdles here and he’s a dangerous rival when he is able to dominate from the front end as could be the case in this field.

A flat left-handed track like Haydock could be perfect for him judging by his record and while more is required off top weight and a mark of 144 Murphy has picked the perfect race for him.

The Verdict: Back THE FOUR SIXES in the 1.25 Haydock