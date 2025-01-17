Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot and Haydock ITV Racing Saturday January 18

Alto can register overdue win

Harry Fry has had a quiet season so far but he had a big winner with Gidleigh Park at Windsor on Friday and he might just snare the BetMGM Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday with ALTOBELLI as well.

Fry has had to be ultra-patient with Altobelli who has had eight starts in four seasons but he looks to be well-handicapped for his maturity and even better is expected now he goes up in trip.

The only previous time he tried 2m3f he bolted up by 25 lengths at Carlisle and while he merely outclassed a novice field that day, he has shaped like such a trip is what he really wants during his endeavours over two miles ever since.

Fry has an exceptional record at Ascot, his overall 24% strike-rate rising to 33% in the month of January, so it’s no surprise Altobelli has been targeted at some big races at this track, running second to Knickerbockerglory and third to Luccia here over two miles last season.

He ran well in those races while racing a bit too freely, hence why he has been kept to two miles, but he finally looks to be a bit more tractable and it was good to see him switch off as well as he did at Doncaster last time after Norman Fletcher jumped across him at the first.

That incident could have lit him up but he raced efficiently in the hands of Rex Dingle, who held him up in the rear and lost ground when he made an untidy jump at the third from home.

With loads of ground to make up from there he fairly flew home up the stands’ rail to lose out by just a length, shaping every inch like he’s finally ready to step up to 2m3f.

A likely strong gallop can help him settle under Bryan Carver over this trip and Fry has applied cheekpieces, as well, so there are quite a few angles for potential improvement.

I’d have him challenging for favouritism and the general 5/1 is fair.

The Verdict: Back ALTOBELLI in the 2.50 Ascot