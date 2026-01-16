Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot and Haydock ITV Racing Saturday January 17

Our form expert struck with Bluey (11/2) on Friday and he has three selections for Saturday's ITV action at Ascot and Haydock.
The Verdict: Saturday January 17
1pt win Ooh Betty in 13.40 Ascot at 12/1 (General)
1pt win Richmond Lake in 14.00 Haydock at 11/1 (General)
0.5pts e.w. Metier in 14.53 Ascot at 28/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3, 25/1 General)
Dive into Lake at Haydock
The day’s highlight is the Grade 1 BetMGM Clarence House Chase over 2m1f at Ascot and with Willie Mullins taking an interest again it looks like the prize might be going back to Ireland for the first time since Un De Sceaux dominated this race a decade ago.
Il Etait Temps doesn’t stand out in the parade ring given his diminutive frame but he’s further evidence good things can come in small packages as he has taken the two-mile chasing division by the scruff of the neck this season.
They could go a good gallop here with Thistle Ask and Gidleigh Park likely to force the pace along and that will suit the little grey who can bide his time in the rear before picking off his rivals in the straight.
Jonbon isn’t quite in the same league over this sort of trip judging by the evidence of the Tingle Creek and he will likely be relying on an over-the-top pace and some Harry Cobden genius if he’s to reverse Sandown form.
The market looks to have got it spot on and you have to respect those at the top of the betting in the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase up over 3m1f and a bit at Haydock, as well.
However, I would rather take on Myretown, who can make a mistake, and Konfusion, who is up 9lb from his Wetherby win, than Il Etait Temps, and there has to be a chance the pair of them do too much too soon if they take each other on up front.
Konfusion’s only serious error this season came at this track, as well, and I wouldn’t be forgetting about Donald McCain’s RICHMOND LAKE now he’s back at Haydock where he goes so well.
If you isolate his Haydock form he has been a three-length second to Jonbon, an easy winner off 135 in a novice handicap chase and then a close-up third in this race last year off a rating of 142.
On Saturday he gets to race off 134, so he looks nicely treated on his previous course form and looks no back number despite his advancing years, as he shaped with plenty of encouragement in second over what is probably now an unsuitable trip of 2m4f at Aintree last time.
He is on a losing run of 12 stretching back to December 2023, but has run many good races in defeat since then off higher ratings that give him a winning chance on Saturday and experience has proven to be no bad thing in this contest, with five horses aged 10 and over winning it since 2010.
The Verdict: Back RICHMOND LAKE in the 14.00 Haydock
Has Fry found his Metier?
Back at Ascot I think it’s worth taking an each-way chance on Harry Fry’s METIER at 28/1 in the BetMGM Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle over 2m3f.
This wouldn’t be a vintage renewal of the race and with more rain around conditions are likely to be soft enough for Metier who shaped better than the distance he was beaten at Sandown last time.
That was his first hurdling start in 19 months and he showed up well before tiring late on, while the handicapper dropping him 9lb in two runs gives him a chance off 130.
Stepping up in trip is an angle, as he might just have more to offer going out in distance considering he was a Chester Cup winner on the Flat, while Fry applies cheekpieces for the first time just like he did with last year's winner Altobelli.
Of course, their profiles are very different given Altobelli was a much younger progressive horse, but Metier is relatively lightly-raced in the sphere for his age and he's worth a small-stakes bet given Fry's excellent record at this track (24% win strike-rate all told).
The Verdict: Back METIER in the 14.53 Ascot
Good Betty in the Warfield
Finally, Ben Clarke’s OOH BETTY is worth backing in the Grade 2 BetMGM Warfield Mares’ Hurdle earlier on the Ascot card.
The eight-year-old was a good third in a better renewal of the race 12 months ago where she lost out to Take No Chances and Kargese after trading at 2.02 in-running, so it’s no wonder she has been pointed here again.
She has three duck eggs next to her name which explain the big price, but I’m inclined to forgive her as she couldn’t dominate in bigger fields and she could cut loose on the front end in this line-up with Ben Jones back on board.
Indeed, she could get a few of these in trouble, as Nurse Susan isn’t sure to appreciate dropping back to two miles and the same could be said for Sunset Marquesa. Joyeuse hasn’t looked as good since coming back from chasing and La Conquiere looks short enough at around 13/8 for all that she’s hugely unexposed.
Ooh Betty looks a big price all things considered, for all that she’d probably prefer the ground a bit quicker, and while a back-to-lay in-running might suit some punters better we’ll go for the jackpot with those doubts hanging over her rivals.
The Verdict: Back OOH BETTY in the 13.40 Ascot
Preview posted at 15:40 GMT on 16/01/26
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.