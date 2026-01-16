Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Ascot and Haydock ITV Racing Saturday January 17

Dive into Lake at Haydock

The day’s highlight is the Grade 1 BetMGM Clarence House Chase over 2m1f at Ascot and with Willie Mullins taking an interest again it looks like the prize might be going back to Ireland for the first time since Un De Sceaux dominated this race a decade ago.

Il Etait Temps doesn’t stand out in the parade ring given his diminutive frame but he’s further evidence good things can come in small packages as he has taken the two-mile chasing division by the scruff of the neck this season.

They could go a good gallop here with Thistle Ask and Gidleigh Park likely to force the pace along and that will suit the little grey who can bide his time in the rear before picking off his rivals in the straight.

Jonbon isn’t quite in the same league over this sort of trip judging by the evidence of the Tingle Creek and he will likely be relying on an over-the-top pace and some Harry Cobden genius if he’s to reverse Sandown form.

The market looks to have got it spot on and you have to respect those at the top of the betting in the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase up over 3m1f and a bit at Haydock, as well.

However, I would rather take on Myretown, who can make a mistake, and Konfusion, who is up 9lb from his Wetherby win, than Il Etait Temps, and there has to be a chance the pair of them do too much too soon if they take each other on up front.

Konfusion’s only serious error this season came at this track, as well, and I wouldn’t be forgetting about Donald McCain’s RICHMOND LAKE now he’s back at Haydock where he goes so well.

If you isolate his Haydock form he has been a three-length second to Jonbon, an easy winner off 135 in a novice handicap chase and then a close-up third in this race last year off a rating of 142.

On Saturday he gets to race off 134, so he looks nicely treated on his previous course form and looks no back number despite his advancing years, as he shaped with plenty of encouragement in second over what is probably now an unsuitable trip of 2m4f at Aintree last time.

He is on a losing run of 12 stretching back to December 2023, but has run many good races in defeat since then off higher ratings that give him a winning chance on Saturday and experience has proven to be no bad thing in this contest, with five horses aged 10 and over winning it since 2010.

The Verdict: Back RICHMOND LAKE in the 14.00 Haydock