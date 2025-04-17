Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for All-Weather Finals Day Newcastle Good Friday April 18

Our form expert had 9/1 and 12/1 winners the last All-Weather Finals Day, don’t miss his four selections for Newcastle on Good Friday.
The Verdict: Friday April 18
0.5pts e.w Master Technician in 1.50 Newcastle at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Storm Star in 3.00 Newcastle at 11/2 (General)
1pt win Run Boy Run in 3.35 Newcastle at 12/1 (Paddy Power)
0.5pts e.w Paradias in 4.07 Newcastle at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
King to reign in the Classic
With loads of competitive fields All-Weather Finals Day is thriving for switching the conditions races to handicaps and Good Friday’s Newcastle action is packed with good betting races.
Eighteen horses on the card are rated 100 or higher so it’s really high-quality stuff and four of those run in the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic over 10 furlongs at 4.07.
This is a good race with plenty in with chances but Alan King’s PARADIAS looks underestimated by the bookies at 16/1.
He’s a latecomer to the all-weather party but he’s taken to artificial surfaces really well, winning at Wolverhampton and Kempton in the winter while he prepped well for this at the latter track off a 10-week break last time.
Short of room in the straight, he can be marked up on that effort and he’s expected to come on for it, David Probert allowing him to come home without having a hard race once his winning chance had gone.
It looked like a prep run and while he’s yet to run at Newcastle it looks significant that his best all-weather run came on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton where he bolted up on Boxing Day.
That form with Dream Harder ties him in quite favourably with the favourite, Glen Buck, while the extended 10 furlongs at a stiff track like Newcastle really could bring the best out in him.
Just 1lb higher than his last winning mark rated 100 here, he looks a big price to secure King more big-race success at Newcastle following on from Trueshan’s Northumberland Plate and Rainbow Dreamer’s win on this card two years ago.
The Verdict: Back PARADIAS in the 4.07 Newcastle
Spencer hope to give Run for money
Richard Spencer’s RUN BOY RUN can give a good account of himself in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap over six furlongs at 3.35.
The four-year-old is well proven over seven furlongs but he showed that he has the gears for this trip at this track last time out when beaten a neck by Marshman.
He gets a 6lb pull at the weights for that narrow defeat and he’s drawn nicely in 16 here for a stands’ rail challenge with plenty of pace drawn around him to tow him into the race.
With a good record fresh his 91-day absence looks a positive and Spencer went close to winning on this card last year when Cross The Tracks went clear in the 3YO sprint before being reeled in by Fire Demon.
It wouldn’t surprise if there’s confidence behind Run Boy Run with all that in mind, especially seeing as he had plenty of Friday’s rivals in behind when he went so close at this track last time.
The Verdict: Back RUN BOY RUN in the 3.35 Newcastle
Storm to Star for red-hot Balding
Andrew Balding targets these top all-weather prizes and given he’s in red-hot form he could have a very productive day including with STORM STAR in the BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap at 3.00.
The Jeff Smith-owned homebred loves this track having won three times from four runs here and he’s well drawn in 15 to make a bold bid on the straight track under Jason Watson.
He’s been winning slowly-run races here and he has the gears to cope with such a scenario, but I don’t think he’ll mind tracking a stronger pace from a prominent position and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.
His Lockinge entry might well be fanciful at this stage, but black type looks a realistic ambition with him later in the season and with that in mind the handicapper might not have caught up with him yet.
The Verdict: Back STORM STAR in the 3.00 Newcastle
Technician worth a punt at big price
Finally, Rod Millman’s MASTER TECHNICIAN is worth chancing at a big price in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap over six furlongs at 1.50.
There are several speedier types in this race so there’s a chance he could get outclassed, but at 25/1 I thought he was worth taking a punt on given how this could play out.
They could go very quick here, especially up the stands’ rail with high-drawn horses Carbine Harvester, Berkshire Whisper, Soldiers Star and Dark Ace all likely to be prominent and a burn up would suit the selection.
This is his first go over six and at Newcastle, but he’s shown plenty of zip over seven and his career-best run came on his last outing on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton where he tracked a strong pace before winning cosily.
Millman doesn’t bring many up to Newcastle from his Devon base, but his Billy Mill used to love the long trip north to this track and you can see why he’s pinpointed this contest for his improving son of Mastercraftsman.
Rewarded with a cracking draw, he’s worth a speculator on his first go at the distance.
The Verdict: Back MASTER TECHNICIAN in 1.50 Newcastle
Preview posted at 1500 BST on 17/04/25
