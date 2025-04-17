Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for All-Weather Finals Day Newcastle Good Friday April 18

King to reign in the Classic

With loads of competitive fields All-Weather Finals Day is thriving for switching the conditions races to handicaps and Good Friday’s Newcastle action is packed with good betting races.

Eighteen horses on the card are rated 100 or higher so it’s really high-quality stuff and four of those run in the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic over 10 furlongs at 4.07.

This is a good race with plenty in with chances but Alan King’s PARADIAS looks underestimated by the bookies at 16/1.

He’s a latecomer to the all-weather party but he’s taken to artificial surfaces really well, winning at Wolverhampton and Kempton in the winter while he prepped well for this at the latter track off a 10-week break last time.

Short of room in the straight, he can be marked up on that effort and he’s expected to come on for it, David Probert allowing him to come home without having a hard race once his winning chance had gone.

It looked like a prep run and while he’s yet to run at Newcastle it looks significant that his best all-weather run came on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton where he bolted up on Boxing Day.

That form with Dream Harder ties him in quite favourably with the favourite, Glen Buck, while the extended 10 furlongs at a stiff track like Newcastle really could bring the best out in him.

Just 1lb higher than his last winning mark rated 100 here, he looks a big price to secure King more big-race success at Newcastle following on from Trueshan’s Northumberland Plate and Rainbow Dreamer’s win on this card two years ago.

The Verdict: Back PARADIAS in the 4.07 Newcastle