Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Aintree Grand National Meeting Thursday April 3

Row in on Warrior in the Bowl

Cheltenham’s loss is Liverpool’s gain with Constitution Hill and Lossiemouth somewhat surprisingly clashing in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival on Thursday.

The very fact Nicky Henderson runs Constitution Hill here 23 days after his Champion Hurdle fall tells us he’s come out of that experience well but the same questions remain – is he as good as he was, and does he need to be?

I do think attempting to concede 7lb to a fit and firing Lossiemouth over 2m4f will answer both of those once and for all, providing both big guns stay on their feet, but I couldn’t back him at odds-on for this assignment after what he’s done this year.

Perhaps Rich Ricci and Willie Mullins’ mare can reverse the Christmas Hurdle form under these conditions and the pair may already be celebrating after GAELIC WARRIOR contests the Grade 1 Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase at 2.55.

This horse won’t be for everyone as he’s become an in-and-out character who is tough to predict, while stable jockey Paul Townend is on Embassy Gardens.

However, the jockey bookings don’t bother me. Patrick Mullins has a good record on this horse and for the Riccis in general, while it should be remembered that Gaelic Warrior is only seven and on his peak form he's the best horse in this race.

Added to that, he’s been running over an inadequate trip ever since he won a heavy ground Arkle and while he was one of the favourites for the King George at the start of the season, this is his first go over three miles over fences.

I think it’s just what he needs as his best run over hurdles came over three miles at the Punchestown Festival in the spring of 2023, when he couldn’t have been any more impressive, travelling away strongly before cruising 10 lengths clear.

That ability to travel gives him a right chance here and I think he’s a better horse than Spillane’s Tower, Ahoy Senor and Stage Star.

Grey Dawning is the rightful favourite on his three-mile form this season and is the one to beat, but he is 0/3 at Aintree and if there’s one in there with the natural ability to get the better of him I’d say it’s Gaelic Warrior.

The Verdict: Back GAELIC WARRIOR in the 2.55 Aintree