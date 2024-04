Ben Linfoot free horse racing Aintree tips for ITV racing Randox Grand National meeting 2024 day two

Our form expert has four selections for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

The Verdict: Friday, April 12 1pt win What’s Up Darling in 2.20 Aintree at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Serious Operator in 2.20 Aintree at 18/1 (General) 1pt win Dysart Enos in 2.55 Aintree at 5/1 (General) 1pt e.w Frero Banbou in 4.05 Aintree at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Grand National Meeting - Friday preview and best bets for Aintree

Dysart has the Power in Top test

After a torrid few months for the Nicky Henderson yard there was light at the end of the tunnel when Sir Gino won on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival and it’s another big day for Seven Barrows at Aintree on Friday. Jonbon is the key horse on day two and if he turns up in his best form he’s the one to beat in the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase with the 2m4f trip an enticing new development for a horse that is bred for a trip. If he’s on his A-game I think he’ll win but there are some good horses poised to put the pressure on if he’s not and I’d rather sit on the fence and watch and enjoy. I do want to back one in the Grade 1 TrustATrader Top Novices’ Hurdle earlier on the card as I’m happy to take on the placed horses from the Sky Bet Supreme, Mystical Power and Firefox. They were beaten by a stronger stayer in Slade Steel at Cheltenham, but it didn’t look a vintage renewal of the Festival opener and the mares could cash in on the 7lb allowance in this. Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace won the Mares’ Novices’ in good style at the Festival and she should go well, but she was put in her place by DYSART ENOS in the Nickel Coin at this meeting last year and preference is for Fergal O’Brien’s unbeaten hurdler. It was unfortunate she was ruled out of Cheltenham after a late setback, especially so for a yard chasing their first Festival winner, but it could be a blessing in disguise as far as her chances at Aintree go. She hasn’t had a hard campaign, racking up three hurdles wins without fuss, but with her Aintree bumper win looking so strong she is fully deserving of her 5/1 odds and I make her a bet at that price at a track that plays to her strengths. The six-year-old has got gears, her cruising speed a vital weapon around Aintree and it should allow Paddy Brennan to sit quietly before unleashing her in the straight. The Verdict: Back DYSART ENOS in the 2.55 Aintree

Back Banbou in the Topham

Every punter will know a line has to be drawn somewhere with a horse that you’ve backed multiple times without success and sometimes it gets to a stage where it’s difficult to sit back and look at a new race and a new price objectively. I’ve been on FRERO BANBOU three times this season with no returns, but looking at the 20/1 about him for the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase I’ve got to support him again. He has got significant weight pulls with two horses ahead of him in the betting, Shakem Up’arry and Kandoo Kid, on performances earlier in the season, and his usually excellent jumping should stand him in good stead in this contest. A prominent racer with good form over the National fences to his name by virtue of his third in the Grand Sefton back in November, his losing run has seen his mark tumble to 131 and he has to have a live chance off that rating judging by several of his efforts this campaign. One worry is being taken on for the lead could knock him out of his rhythm, but he looked happy enough getting towed into the Grand Sefton from his own prominent sit and it’s only a minor concern relative to his handicap mark and his price. He somehow faded out of the places at Cheltenham after a cracking run in the Plate last time, but he doesn’t get on with the hill and this track should help him maintain a better finishing effort. Still, it has to be an each-way bet on this character. The Verdict: Back FRERO BANBOU in the 4.05 Aintree

Serious chance for Lucinda