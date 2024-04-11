Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Our expert provides his Aintree picks
Our expert provides his Aintree picks

Ben Linfoot free horse racing Aintree tips for ITV racing Randox Grand National meeting 2024 day two

By Ben Linfoot
17:41 · THU April 11, 2024

Our form expert has four selections for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

The Verdict: Friday, April 12

1pt win What’s Up Darling in 2.20 Aintree at 16/1 (General)

1pt win Serious Operator in 2.20 Aintree at 18/1 (General)

1pt win Dysart Enos in 2.55 Aintree at 5/1 (General)

1pt e.w Frero Banbou in 4.05 Aintree at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Grand National Meeting - Friday preview and best bets for Aintree

Dysart has the Power in Top test

After a torrid few months for the Nicky Henderson yard there was light at the end of the tunnel when Sir Gino won on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival and it’s another big day for Seven Barrows at Aintree on Friday.

Jonbon is the key horse on day two and if he turns up in his best form he’s the one to beat in the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase with the 2m4f trip an enticing new development for a horse that is bred for a trip.

If he’s on his A-game I think he’ll win but there are some good horses poised to put the pressure on if he’s not and I’d rather sit on the fence and watch and enjoy.

I do want to back one in the Grade 1 TrustATrader Top Novices’ Hurdle earlier on the card as I’m happy to take on the placed horses from the Sky Bet Supreme, Mystical Power and Firefox.

They were beaten by a stronger stayer in Slade Steel at Cheltenham, but it didn’t look a vintage renewal of the Festival opener and the mares could cash in on the 7lb allowance in this.

Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace won the Mares’ Novices’ in good style at the Festival and she should go well, but she was put in her place by DYSART ENOS in the Nickel Coin at this meeting last year and preference is for Fergal O’Brien’s unbeaten hurdler.

It was unfortunate she was ruled out of Cheltenham after a late setback, especially so for a yard chasing their first Festival winner, but it could be a blessing in disguise as far as her chances at Aintree go.

She hasn’t had a hard campaign, racking up three hurdles wins without fuss, but with her Aintree bumper win looking so strong she is fully deserving of her 5/1 odds and I make her a bet at that price at a track that plays to her strengths.

The six-year-old has got gears, her cruising speed a vital weapon around Aintree and it should allow Paddy Brennan to sit quietly before unleashing her in the straight.

The Verdict: Back DYSART ENOS in the 2.55 Aintree

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/aintree/handicap-chase-class-1-2m-5f-19y/33392063?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

Back Banbou in the Topham

Every punter will know a line has to be drawn somewhere with a horse that you’ve backed multiple times without success and sometimes it gets to a stage where it’s difficult to sit back and look at a new race and a new price objectively.

I’ve been on FRERO BANBOU three times this season with no returns, but looking at the 20/1 about him for the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase I’ve got to support him again.

He has got significant weight pulls with two horses ahead of him in the betting, Shakem Up’arry and Kandoo Kid, on performances earlier in the season, and his usually excellent jumping should stand him in good stead in this contest.

A prominent racer with good form over the National fences to his name by virtue of his third in the Grand Sefton back in November, his losing run has seen his mark tumble to 131 and he has to have a live chance off that rating judging by several of his efforts this campaign.

One worry is being taken on for the lead could knock him out of his rhythm, but he looked happy enough getting towed into the Grand Sefton from his own prominent sit and it’s only a minor concern relative to his handicap mark and his price.

He somehow faded out of the places at Cheltenham after a cracking run in the Plate last time, but he doesn’t get on with the hill and this track should help him maintain a better finishing effort. Still, it has to be an each-way bet on this character.

The Verdict: Back FRERO BANBOU in the 4.05 Aintree

DELETE

Serious chance for Lucinda

Finally, I’m taking two against the field in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f at 2.20 with Lucinda Russell’s SERIOUS OPERATOR looking a big price at 18s.

A big week for Russell, who trains reigning champ and race favourite Corach Rambler in the Grand National, began well after a cracking effort from Ahoy Senor in the Bowl and this horse is progressing well.

Five from 10 over hurdles, with all of his victories coming over an intermediate trip, his most recent win at Kelso was boosted by the runner-up, Brewin’upastorm, who landed a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse next time out.

His Kelso win is worth revisiting after that, as he did it comfortably, and a 5lb rise in the weights wasn’t a harsh hike at all, while the way he handled Doncaster suggests Aintree will be right up his street.

In an open race I want two darts and I thought WHAT’S UP DARLING shaped with real promise when he was sixth in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham.

A touch keen that day, he’ll have learnt loads on just his fifth hurdling start and he’s a talented novice thought good enough to run in a Grade 1 earlier in the campaign.

There was likely some future graded horses in front of him in the Martin Pipe and he could even be that himself when he tackles a fence, while it was notable he was strong in the betting and then second home of the Gordon Elliot sextet in a Cheltenham race he quite obviously targets.

He’s got loads of form on testing ground, but I don’t think he’ll mind it if it dries up a bit and with Jack Kennedy back on board I want him on my side at 16s.

The Verdict: Back SERIOUS OPERATOR & WHAT’S UP DARLING in 2.20 Aintree

Preview posted at 1640 GMT on 11/04/24

More Grand National tips and features

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo