Ben Linfoot free horse racing Aintree tips for ITV racing Randox Grand National meeting 2024 day two

Our form expert has four selections for day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.
1pt win What’s Up Darling in 2.20 Aintree at 16/1 (General)
1pt win Serious Operator in 2.20 Aintree at 18/1 (General)
1pt win Dysart Enos in 2.55 Aintree at 5/1 (General)
1pt e.w Frero Banbou in 4.05 Aintree at 20/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
After a torrid few months for the Nicky Henderson yard there was light at the end of the tunnel when Sir Gino won on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival and it’s another big day for Seven Barrows at Aintree on Friday.
Jonbon is the key horse on day two and if he turns up in his best form he’s the one to beat in the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase with the 2m4f trip an enticing new development for a horse that is bred for a trip.
If he’s on his A-game I think he’ll win but there are some good horses poised to put the pressure on if he’s not and I’d rather sit on the fence and watch and enjoy.
I do want to back one in the Grade 1 TrustATrader Top Novices’ Hurdle earlier on the card as I’m happy to take on the placed horses from the Sky Bet Supreme, Mystical Power and Firefox.
They were beaten by a stronger stayer in Slade Steel at Cheltenham, but it didn’t look a vintage renewal of the Festival opener and the mares could cash in on the 7lb allowance in this.
Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace won the Mares’ Novices’ in good style at the Festival and she should go well, but she was put in her place by DYSART ENOS in the Nickel Coin at this meeting last year and preference is for Fergal O’Brien’s unbeaten hurdler.
It was unfortunate she was ruled out of Cheltenham after a late setback, especially so for a yard chasing their first Festival winner, but it could be a blessing in disguise as far as her chances at Aintree go.
She hasn’t had a hard campaign, racking up three hurdles wins without fuss, but with her Aintree bumper win looking so strong she is fully deserving of her 5/1 odds and I make her a bet at that price at a track that plays to her strengths.
The six-year-old has got gears, her cruising speed a vital weapon around Aintree and it should allow Paddy Brennan to sit quietly before unleashing her in the straight.
Every punter will know a line has to be drawn somewhere with a horse that you’ve backed multiple times without success and sometimes it gets to a stage where it’s difficult to sit back and look at a new race and a new price objectively.
I’ve been on FRERO BANBOU three times this season with no returns, but looking at the 20/1 about him for the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase I’ve got to support him again.
He has got significant weight pulls with two horses ahead of him in the betting, Shakem Up’arry and Kandoo Kid, on performances earlier in the season, and his usually excellent jumping should stand him in good stead in this contest.
A prominent racer with good form over the National fences to his name by virtue of his third in the Grand Sefton back in November, his losing run has seen his mark tumble to 131 and he has to have a live chance off that rating judging by several of his efforts this campaign.
One worry is being taken on for the lead could knock him out of his rhythm, but he looked happy enough getting towed into the Grand Sefton from his own prominent sit and it’s only a minor concern relative to his handicap mark and his price.
He somehow faded out of the places at Cheltenham after a cracking run in the Plate last time, but he doesn’t get on with the hill and this track should help him maintain a better finishing effort. Still, it has to be an each-way bet on this character.
Finally, I’m taking two against the field in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f at 2.20 with Lucinda Russell’s SERIOUS OPERATOR looking a big price at 18s.
A big week for Russell, who trains reigning champ and race favourite Corach Rambler in the Grand National, began well after a cracking effort from Ahoy Senor in the Bowl and this horse is progressing well.
Five from 10 over hurdles, with all of his victories coming over an intermediate trip, his most recent win at Kelso was boosted by the runner-up, Brewin’upastorm, who landed a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse next time out.
His Kelso win is worth revisiting after that, as he did it comfortably, and a 5lb rise in the weights wasn’t a harsh hike at all, while the way he handled Doncaster suggests Aintree will be right up his street.
In an open race I want two darts and I thought WHAT’S UP DARLING shaped with real promise when he was sixth in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham.
A touch keen that day, he’ll have learnt loads on just his fifth hurdling start and he’s a talented novice thought good enough to run in a Grade 1 earlier in the campaign.
There was likely some future graded horses in front of him in the Martin Pipe and he could even be that himself when he tackles a fence, while it was notable he was strong in the betting and then second home of the Gordon Elliot sextet in a Cheltenham race he quite obviously targets.
He’s got loads of form on testing ground, but I don’t think he’ll mind it if it dries up a bit and with Jack Kennedy back on board I want him on my side at 16s.
Preview posted at 1640 GMT on 11/04/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.