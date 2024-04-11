Ben Linfoot free horse racing Aintree tips for ITV racing Randox Grand National meeting 2024 day two

Dysart has the Power in Top test

After a torrid few months for the Nicky Henderson yard there was light at the end of the tunnel when Sir Gino won on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival and it’s another big day for Seven Barrows at Aintree on Friday.

Jonbon is the key horse on day two and if he turns up in his best form he’s the one to beat in the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase with the 2m4f trip an enticing new development for a horse that is bred for a trip.

If he’s on his A-game I think he’ll win but there are some good horses poised to put the pressure on if he’s not and I’d rather sit on the fence and watch and enjoy.

I do want to back one in the Grade 1 TrustATrader Top Novices’ Hurdle earlier on the card as I’m happy to take on the placed horses from the Sky Bet Supreme, Mystical Power and Firefox.

They were beaten by a stronger stayer in Slade Steel at Cheltenham, but it didn’t look a vintage renewal of the Festival opener and the mares could cash in on the 7lb allowance in this.

Jeremy Scott’s Golden Ace won the Mares’ Novices’ in good style at the Festival and she should go well, but she was put in her place by DYSART ENOS in the Nickel Coin at this meeting last year and preference is for Fergal O’Brien’s unbeaten hurdler.

It was unfortunate she was ruled out of Cheltenham after a late setback, especially so for a yard chasing their first Festival winner, but it could be a blessing in disguise as far as her chances at Aintree go.

She hasn’t had a hard campaign, racking up three hurdles wins without fuss, but with her Aintree bumper win looking so strong she is fully deserving of her 5/1 odds and I make her a bet at that price at a track that plays to her strengths.

The six-year-old has got gears, her cruising speed a vital weapon around Aintree and it should allow Paddy Brennan to sit quietly before unleashing her in the straight.

The Verdict: Back DYSART ENOS in the 2.55 Aintree