Ben Linfoot fancies three horses on day two of the Cheltenham Festival and he thinks he's found an interesting 'hood-off' angle in the Grand Annual.

Ben devised the Value Bet column and was +300pts in profit when handing over the reins to Matt Brocklebank after 10 years in 2020

He tipped 33/1 winner Third Wind at last year's Cheltenham Festival as his ITV Tips finished +60.22pts for 2021-22

His new Verdict column started this year and is +20.2pts following two winners at Sandown on Saturday thanks to Iceo (9/1) and Hudson de Grugy (8/1)

The Verdict tips: Wednesday March 15 1pt win The Real Whacker in 2.10 Cheltenham at 13/2 (BetVictor, Unibet) 1pt e.w. Fil Dor in 2.50 Cheltenham at 14/1 (Unibet 12/1 General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,) 1pt e.w. Epson Du Houx in 4.50 Cheltenham at 18/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"He just looks special" | Cheltenham Festival best bets: Day two

D-Day for Edwardstone in the Champion Constitution Hill lit up day one of the Cheltenham Festival with a brilliant display in the Champion Hurdle and it’s over to the speed chasers to deliver on day two. We got a glimpse of the future of the Champion Chase division when El Fabiolo won the Sporting Life Arkle but for now Energumene is king after his victory in the rain in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 12 months ago. Rain is forecast again later on Wednesday, but nothing like the scale of last year’s monsoon and we should get a Champion Chase to remember as Energumene bids to fend off a clutch of wannabees. I can’t find a bet in the race as the market looks to have this spot-on, with Edwardstone being the most likely winner narrowly from Willie Mullins’ champion with Editeur Du Gite an interesting sub-plot for Gary Moore. Like many I have Alan King’s horse as the one they have to beat, his Tingle Creek win the best piece of two-mile chasing form this season and he was given too much to do when seen off by Editeur Du Gite in the Clarence House. He’ll be held up again, but Tom Cannon isn’t likely to delay his challenge quite so severely this time and his finishing effort, usually so strong, can see him home.

Real deal for Neville in Brown Advisory

It doesn’t look the strongest of renewals of the Brown Advisory and Gerri Colombe heads the market almost by default after picking up a couple of weak Grade 1s. Gordon Elliott’s horse is a lovely prospect and the ground has come for him but tactical speed doesn’t really look to be part of his weaponry and he could be positioned poorly at a late stage if they jump well in front of him. I want to take him on and I have to be against Sir Gerhard after his less than impressive chasing debut at Gowran, as he lacks fencing experience even if the Cheltenham Festival does usually see him come alive. Cheekpieces certainly sparked Thyme Hill into life at Kempton last time but I’m still not convinced his jumping is likely be held together and with that in mind THE REAL WHACKER appeals most at 6/1. Paddy Neville’s horse is a through stayer having won on his British hurdling debut over 3m1f at Carlisle and he has improved hugely for seeing a fence, as you would expect for a horse of his size. He has needed time to grow into his frame but his trainer feels missing the Albert Bartlett last year due to a knock was a blessing in disguise and he has certainly impressed since going chasing. His win in a novice chase at Cheltenham over three miles in October was just his fifth chasing start and he backed that up with an even better display in the Dipper on New Year’s Day where he jumped his rivals into submission. Two from two on soft ground with two course wins in his back pocket, The Real Whacker can force mistakes out of his opposition under Sam Twiston-Davies who should get a great spin on him on the front end. His chasing form is as good as any in the race, he looks the best jumper in the field and he can prove Friday’s Gold Cup entry wasn’t so pie in the sky after all. The Verdict: Back The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory

Elliott up for the Cup once again

The Coral Cup is one of my favourite Festival handicaps and it’s always a cracking race to try and solve. Interestingly, FIL DOR’s top-weight rating of 151 is the lowest since 2013, underlining the fact that the hard-to-place 150-160 horses have given the race a wide berth this year. Fil Dor, only five years old, is a work in progress for Gordon Elliott, but there’s no doubt he deserves his position in the handicap here as he has already run well in Grade 1s and it shouldn’t be long until he’s running at the top level once again. Indeed, he beat Supreme fifth Il Etait Temps on three occasions last year, he beat Arkle third Saint Roi over fences at Navan in November and his second to Champion Hurdle fourth Vauban in last year’s Triumph represents solid Festival form. He lost his confidence over fences and with time on his side it was no surprise to see Elliott revert him to hurdles at Gowran where he was good value for his verdict over six-time Grade 1 winner (and still 155-rated) Sharjah in the Grade 3 red Mills Trial hurdle. Like Sharjah, Fil Dor is by Doctor Dino and he’s made of stern stuff, which quells fears that carrying top weight in a race like this will be too much for him this early in his development, while stepping up in trip to 2m5f could be the trigger for significant improvement. Prominent tactics over two miles have served Fil Dor well so far, but he’s a half-brother to a 2m6f winner and his dam is a half-sister to Kap Auteuil and reigning Gold Cup champion A Plus Tard, no less. With those genes he could take off over this trip, promising 5lb claimer Ben Harvey takes off a handy 5lb (has ridden a couple of winners for Elliott) and the trainer, who has four other runners, is going for his fourth win in the race, so there’s plenty in his favour. The Verdict: Back Fil Dor each-way in the Coral Cup

De Bromhead hopeful looks just Grand