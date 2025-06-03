Believing firmly on target for King Charles III Stakes

Top-class sprinter Believing is set for a tilt at the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot.
The five-year-old Mehmas filly will return in what is set to be her final season on the track, as connections confirmed she is in foal to Frankel.
A three-time graduate of the Tattersalls sales ring, Believing stands as one of its flagship alumni. She was most recently sold for 3 million guineas at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale to MV Magnier of Coolmore, having previously raced under the banner of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing after Jake Warren bought her for 115,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up.
Following the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, Believing justified her price tag when storming to victory in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night, representing her new owners Coolmore and long-time trainer George Boughey, who has trained her since the start of her career.
Ahead of Royal Ascot, Boughey said: “She couldn’t be in better order. She’s been a very different filly this year from almost the turn of the year. I think the switch to the new stable has been a huge help for her, she seems very happy, she doesn't seem to be showing any different signs, her work’s been very strong and the data that she collects with every piece of work has been progressive and she looks bang on track.”
Success in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint earlier this year came as somewhat of a relief for Boughey as the five-year-old had been previously placed in four Group 1 contests, missing out by the narrowest of margins.
Reflecting on the Meydan victory, Boughey told Tattersalls: “It was a huge result in Dubai to get her Group 1 win. Her general demeanour and her work had been top class; she's a filly who has always threatened to win a Group 1. I slightly blame myself as I kept running her over five [furlongs]. She had bad draws and you need everything to go your way at the minimum trip when you don't get a good draw.
“The flat six [furlongs] at Meydan suited her down to the ground and she got a brilliant ride from William [Buick]. She just showed that customary attitude to hit the line so strong, it was great.”
Although Believing’s days on the track are numbered, Boughey’s Group 1 targets extend beyond Royal Ascot as he said: "She's got an entry in the July Cup [Newmarket]. She can race on, and she possibly could’ve won the Nunthorpe [York] last year with a better draw, so she's got a little bit of time left.
“I've never been so relaxed training her, she's so chilled nowadays and that sort of kink in her seems to have disappeared and I hope we’ll be relaxed on that Tuesday of Royal Ascot”.
