Believing firmly on target for King Charles III Stakes

The five-year-old Mehmas filly will return in what is set to be her final season on the track, as connections confirmed she is in foal to Frankel.

A three-time graduate of the Tattersalls sales ring, Believing stands as one of its flagship alumni. She was most recently sold for 3 million guineas at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale to MV Magnier of Coolmore, having previously raced under the banner of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing after Jake Warren bought her for 115,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up.

Following the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, Believing justified her price tag when storming to victory in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night, representing her new owners Coolmore and long-time trainer George Boughey, who has trained her since the start of her career.

Ahead of Royal Ascot, Boughey said: “She couldn’t be in better order. She’s been a very different filly this year from almost the turn of the year. I think the switch to the new stable has been a huge help for her, she seems very happy, she doesn't seem to be showing any different signs, her work’s been very strong and the data that she collects with every piece of work has been progressive and she looks bang on track.”