Behind The Scenes: When Powerful Glory was bought

Powerful Glory provided one of the stories of the season on Saturday when winning the Champions Sprint Stakes at 200/1, becoming the longest-priced winner of a European Group 1.
The colt later named Powerful Glory was bought at the 2024 Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sales and the Sporting Life cameras were there to speak to trainer Richard Fahey.
Find out why the colt appealed to Fahey as a potential purchase and how the trainer reacted to securing him at auction.
Powerful Glory's career on the track got off to the perfect start when he won a newcomers' maiden at Pontefract and then landed the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes on his only other start as a two-year-old.
He disappointed on his first couple of starts at three but bounced back in sensational style on Champions Day to make the Group 1 breakthrough (replay below).
