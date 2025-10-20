Behind The Scenes: When Powerful Glory was bought

Powerful Glory provided one of the stories of the season on Saturday when winning the Champions Sprint Stakes at 200/1, becoming the longest-priced winner of a European Group 1.

The colt later named Powerful Glory was bought at the 2024 Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sales and the Sporting Life cameras were there to speak to trainer Richard Fahey. Find out why the colt appealed to Fahey as a potential purchase and how the trainer reacted to securing him at auction.

Powerful Glory's career on the track got off to the perfect start when he won a newcomers' maiden at Pontefract and then landed the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes on his only other start as a two-year-old. He disappointed on his first couple of starts at three but bounced back in sensational style on Champions Day to make the Group 1 breakthrough (replay below).