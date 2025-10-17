Powerful Glory winning the Champions Sprint at Ascot was fantastic. We’ve had a sticky year and I know it’s a silly thing to say, but one winner can make the world of difference and this one is fantastic for us.

We had a little problem with this colt after his first start at Haydock in the spring. We fixed that and then he needed a period of recuperation. We were always trying to get him back for this race. We managed to get a run into him at Beverley about 25 days ago and we needed to do that. He’d had a tiny little tweak with a wind op and I always think they take a run after a procedure like that. Five furlongs at Beverley wasn’t his cup of tea but I was very lucky that race was there to put him spot on for this. It played a huge part in that performance today.

Powerful Glory wins the Champions Sprint

We knew he’d come forward a good chunk from that run. His work has been very good. Last week he did one of his better bits. You saw with how he travelled through the race today that he’d be a very good workhorse. We don’t have anything that can go with him. He’s our best horse and proved that on Saturday - and it’s great when your best horse wins a Group One. I just thought Powerful Glory would really suit Jamie Spencer. He’s fresh and can be a bit keen but today there was a pace burnout. Jamie put him to sleep and probably thought he was on a 200/1 shot. I didn’t overegg it beforehand, if I'd said I thought he was going to run well he’d have thought I was totally bonkers but it worked out a treat. My phone has been buzzing away in my pocket and I need to go through all the messages but this is a great result for everyone back at home. We knew we had a good horse and things haven’t worked out for him but that has been the story of my season.

Jamie Spencer after winning on Powerful Glory