Ballyburn handed two Punchestown Saturday entries

A brilliant winner of the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last season, the six-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in the jumping game but connections have been taken their time before deciding whether to switch to the larger obstacles this time around.

Stablemate and Champion Hurdle winner State Man tops the Paddy Power market for the Morgiana at 2/5 with another Mullins star Lossiemouth 7/2 and Ballyburn 5/1.

The master of Closutton also supplies the favourite for Sunday's John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase but it's not dual Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs.

He's a 7/2 chance behind last season's leading staying novice chaser Fact To File (6/4) and Fastorslow (9/4), who won the John Durkan last season with Galopin Des Champs back in third. Punchestown Grade One winner Spillane's Tower is another fascinating contender.