Ballyburn handed two Punchestown Saturday entries

Willie Mullins is keeping his options open having left Ballyburn in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday - as well as having an entry in the beginners' chase on the same card.
A brilliant winner of the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last season, the six-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in the jumping game but connections have been taken their time before deciding whether to switch to the larger obstacles this time around.
Stablemate and Champion Hurdle winner State Man tops the Paddy Power market for the Morgiana at 2/5 with another Mullins star Lossiemouth 7/2 and Ballyburn 5/1.
The master of Closutton also supplies the favourite for Sunday's John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase but it's not dual Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs.
He's a 7/2 chance behind last season's leading staying novice chaser Fact To File (6/4) and Fastorslow (9/4), who won the John Durkan last season with Galopin Des Champs back in third. Punchestown Grade One winner Spillane's Tower is another fascinating contender.
Unibet Morgiana Hurdle: 2/5 State Man, 7/2 Lossiemouth, 5 Ballyburn, 10 Brighterdaysahead, Daddy Long Legs, 14 Winter Fog, 20 Sir Gerhard, 33 Fils d’Oudairies, Smooth Tom, 50 No Looking Back
John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase: 6/4 Fact To File, 9/4 Fastorslow, 7/2 Galopin Des Champs, 6 Spillane’s Tower, 12 Grangeclare West, 14 Inothewayurthinkin, 20 Journey With Me, 25 Limerick Lace, 33 Blue Lord, Minella Cocooner, 50 Capodanno
