Lord Glitters came from last to first under Jason Watson to win a thrilling edition of the Bahrain International Trophy.

Pogo took the 13 runners along at a good gallop in the early stages with Dubai Future for company on his outside. Lord Glitters still had the whole field to pass early in the straight and, as Pogo and Dubai Future began to weaken, it briefly looked as if Barney Roy and Magny Cours would be left to fight out the finish in a one-two in the Godolphin blue, with both delivering strong challenges towards the centre of the track. Barney Roy gained the upper hand in that battle inside the final furlong and looked set to cap a stellar season for trainer Charlie Appleby by claiming the spoils. Lord Glitters had other ideas, however, producing his trademark strong finish under Watson to collar Barney Roy close home, registering the tenth victory of his career in doing so. Magny Cours finished close up in third with Fev Rover taking a creditable fourth for Richard Fahey a couple of lengths behind the other principals.

🙌 WHAT A HORSE



Lord Glitters flashes home down the outside under @Jason7Watson1 to land the Group 3 Bahrain International Trophy for @omeararacing!pic.twitter.com/l8HQgNXOv1 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 19, 2021

Jason Watson reaction: For Watson, standing in for the injured Danny Tudhope, it was his biggest success since parting ways with the Roger Charlton yard earlier this season. Explaining how the race panned out, Watson said: “I was hoping that we would half miss the break, because he does have a tendency to race a bit too freely early on. I was very lucky, he was nice and kind to me today. I’m just a passenger on a horse like him, he’s been there and got the t-shirt. “I thought they were going quick early on. It was a bit sedate halfway through the race, but I was happy with where I was. He’s the sort of horse you’ve just got to have a lot of faith in and let him do it himself. David [O’Meara, trainer] told me to ride him to be placed. He’s the sort of horse who runs best when he’s left alone and you don’t put much pressure on him. Luckily, it all paid off today. “I thought he was a big price coming into the race. His form in Britain this year hasn’t been outstanding, so I can see why from that perspective, but you had to think that he retains his ability – it was only back in March that he won a Group One in Meydan.” David O’Meara reaction: Trainer David O’Meara was delighted to be able make it second time lucky in this valuable contest after Lord Glitters had finished only fifth 12 months earlier. O’Meara pointed out: “He ran well last year. We felt that he could be competitive again and this year he got a good pace to aim at. Last year they hacked and they let two slip the field on the bend. This year there was talk that there would be a lot of pace on, with a lot of horses wanting to lead or be handy. In any race we end up in, when that is the scenario, Lord Glitters will always be dangerous. He’s got a very good finish on him as long as he settles early.” A return to Dubai is reportedly next on the agenda for Lord Glitters, following a similar path to that he tread in 2021, although O’Meara makes it clear that nothing will be taken for granted with a horse who will have turned nine should we see him at Meydan early next year. O’Meara said: “It means the world because he’s not a young horse. Every big race we end up in – and run well in – is a bonus. I’ve had horses like him in the past and a lot of them are probably on the decline by the time they’re rising nine. We’re under no illusions and he’s probably got a short window left in his career.