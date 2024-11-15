Bahrain International Trophy preview and tips

Andrew Asquith runs through all of the runners in the Bahrain International Trophy and gives his verdict of the likeliest winner.

Alfaila Alflaila has been a fantastic servant for connections, a multiple winner in pattern company, the latest coming in the York Stakes in July which he was winning for the second year in a row. He disappointed in the Juddmonte International back at York last time, but he missed the break badly that day and was never able to get involved in a race where it paid to be handy. Alflaila is much better than that and connections will be hoping for much better, particularly as he missed the race two years ago after injuring himself in a racecourse gallop prior to the race. He’s a classy five-year-old and isn’t one to underestimate. Calif A five-year-old gelding who was a two-time Group 3 winner in Germany, and also made a winning start for this yard at the same level at Longchamp in June. He didn’t really need to improve when winning a Group 1 in Munich on his next start, but that form is working out well, beating subsequent Group 1 winner Fantastic Moon. Could only finish ninth in this race 12 months ago but finished much closer to Spirit Dancer in the Group 2 Neom Turf Cup at King Abdulaziz next time and connections have been pretty bullish about his chance.

Goemon Goemon was a useful performer when trained in Britain by Roger Varian and latterly Kevin Philippart de Foy, but has shown improved form since moving to Bahrain, producing a career-best effort when winning a competitive handicap over this course and distance in February last year. He hasn’t quite reach those heights since, but he wasn’t disgraced in a Listed event behind subsequent Royal Ascot winner Isle of Jura at this track in March, and local trainer Haider Ebrahim says he’s in good form on ahead of his return. Killer Ability Smart performer in Japan, winning the Group 1 Hopeful Stakes at Nakayama as a two-year-old. He hasn’t won or improved since, however, but he ran respectably in a Group 2 back at the same track on his return from a short break in September and has clearly been targeted at this race. Finished runner-up to Spirit Dancer in Saudi Arabia earlier this year and is worth a second look with Oisin Murphy coming over for the ride. Nations Pride Very smart performer who does well on his travels, winning the Dubai Millennium Stakes at Meydan, Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich and Canadian International at Woodbine in 2023. He proved at least as good as ever when winning the Arlington Million at Colonial Downs in August and he purposely been kept fresh for this race. Nations Pride disappointed in the race 12 months ago, but arrives with serious form claims, and has looked a picture each morning this week. Big chance.

Point Lonsdale Finished third to Spirit Dancer in this race 12 months ago and was very impressive when winning the Ormonde Stakes at Chester earlier this year. Connections tried to develop him into a stayer afterwards, but that hasn’t quite worked out, and he is expected to be ridden handy stepping back significantly in trip. Represents leading connections and Ryan Moore rides, so he must command respect. Sovereign Spirit A useful performer for Andrew Balding in Britain and, while he hasn’t yet managed to win for current connections, he arguably proved better than ever when finishing runner-up to Isle of Jura in a Listed event at this track over a mile and a half when last seen in March. That form isn’t too shabby at all and his trainer says he’s got him in good form. Spirit Dancer A credit to his connections, winning this race 12 months ago in convincing style before going on to win the Group 2 Neom Turf Cup in Saudia Arabia. He finished lame in the Dubai Sheema Classic afterwards and was given a break to recover. Spririt Dancer wasn’t at his best in the Darley Stakes when well beaten by the reopposing Lead Artist last month, but that run will have brought him forward and he is a horse who thrives in this part of the world. He’s worked really well the last two days and he certainly has to be feared in his follow-up bid.

Spirit Dancer wins in Bahrain

Yamanin Sympa Has shown smart form in Group 1 and 2 company in Japan on his last two starts, not beaten far over a similar trip to this at Nakayama a couple of months ago. Looked well on the track yesterday morning and he has the ability to be competitive in this field. Young Ireland Useful when trained by Jim Bolger in Ireland, but was a little below form on his debut for these connections in a Listed event over slightly further at this track in February. Hasn’t been seen since, but his trainer reports he couldn’t be happier with him. Young Ireland would need as big career best to win this, though. Lead Artist Only made his debut in April, but has progressed rapidly this year, notably winning the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood in August and proving better than ever when successful in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket last time. That was his first start beyond a mile and he clearly relished it, while this even longer trip is expected to bring about further improvement, too. He receives weight from his elders and is easily to most unexposed horse in this field. Drawn in stall 2 and must have a big, big say.

Andromede Smart performer who has won twice at Chantilly this year, both over nine furlongs, the latest in the Group 2 Prix Bertrand de Tarragon in September. She proved at least as good as ever when runner-up in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein over a mile at Longchamp last time, doing all of her best work at the finish. This step back up in trip is sure to suit and she isn’t without a say, either. Conclusion In short, this looks a deep renewal of the $1million Bahrain International Trophy, and while I respect the defending champion Spirit Dancer hugely, my head tells me to side with the John & Thady Gosden-trained LEAD ARTIST. He arrives very much on the up, while we are also yet to reach the ceiling of his ability. He has fared very well with the draw, promises to be well suited by this longer trip, especially on this sharp track, and I expect him to progress past standard-setter Nations Pride.

Timeform weight-adjusted ratings: 136 Nations Pride

135p Lead Artist

132 Alflaila

131 Calif

129 Point Lonsdale

128 Andromede

127 Spirit Dancer

125 Killer Ability

125 Yamanin Sympa

119 Goemon

118 Sovereign Spirit

115 Young Ireland