Bahrain Diary: Andrew Asquith on the latest from the course

Andrew Asquith is our man on the ground in Bahrain and has some updates from the draw reception and track work this morning.

Gosden quick on the draw The draw reception for the Bahrain International Trophy at the Four Seasons Hotel last night really was an excellent evening and you were made to feel so welcome. It was really good to meet new people and also catch up with old. The draw itself went especially well for John & Thady Gosden as Lead Artist has landed stall 2. The Gosdens are hoping for better luck in the Bahrain International Trophy having filled the runner-up spot with each of their previous runners, notably Israr 12 months ago, but Lead Artist is a horse still on the upgrade and is easily the least exposed in the field. Thady Gosden was on hand to do the draw and he expressed that Lead Artist is different to the previous horses that have run in the race: “Obviously he’s a younger horse, he’s the only three-year-old in the field, he’s been progressive through the year, winning the Darley Stakes last time out and, hopefully, he has a good future, and seems a perfect fit for it.” On Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for the Bahrain International Trophy, Lead Artist is just 1lb off top-rated Nations Pride, but he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement, and it would be no surprise to me were he to come out on top. He's looked in excellent shape on both work mornings and confidence is seemingly high in the camp, well that's the impression I got when speaking to jockey Kieran Shoemark yesterday morning - I'm actually very much surprised he's not clear favourite.

Fahey and Fergie get in the Spirit Things didn’t pan out quite as well for Sporting Life Ambassador Richard Fahey and Spirit Dancer, who was dealt the same stall as last year in 11, but that didn’t deter any confidence from the Yorkshire-based handler: “You don’t want to be low here, you need to be high, well last year you did anyway,” he joked. He went on to say: “I’m not too worried, last year I was, but he’s in great form. He's had a different preparation [this year], but the idea was always to definitely start in Bahrain, and we got a run into him at Newmarket. It’s onwards and upwards from here.” Fahey also recalled some of the memories of last year’s success: “It’s been good driving around and seeing pictures [of Spirit Dancer], it does bring a smile to your face, it was a wonderful day. “It was one of those races where we actually felt we achieved something. We had a bad week travelling, and it was a question mark whether the horse ran or not, but anyway we got there and he won and it was awesome. I got an emotional tear in my eye.” Spirit Dancer worked very well on the all-weather track this morning, too, jockey Oisin Orr having a lovely gallop round and Spirit Dancer was still full of beans when it was time to finish. He is clearly a horse who thrives out here and he definitely is not one to underestimate in his bid for a repeat success. Spirit Dancer’s co-owner, Sir Alex Ferguson, was also on track this morning and he is super excited to be back in Bahrain: “Last year was an exceptional year for us, we know we’ve a good horse, but when he delivers like he delivered last year, it’s special. “Even though we had a bad draw, the jockey had a great position, and I thought two furlongs out he was going to win, he was travelling so well, and all the rest were running along, it was great to see it, it really was.” Sir Alex went on to speak about his admiration for Bahrain: “Bahrain last year was fantastic, they looked after us so well, and what I see now is the development, there’s a lot of improvement in Bahrain, and in 10 years time this will be the biggest, there’s no doubt in my mind about that.”

Burrows hoping for better luck Owen Burrows was also present at the draw reception last night as he is hoping it is second time lucky for his horse Alflaila, who was here two years ago but suffered a freak injury on one of the morning gallops just days before the big race. Alflaila got drawn stall 10 and this is what Burrows had to say: “He’s travelled over great, taking it in all well, obviously two years ago, he was here, I didn’t quite make it, but yeah, we’re very pleased with how he’s handled everything, and fingers crossed. “He ran a big race at Royal Ascot first time this year and it was a very muddling race that one at York and I thought he did well to overcome the very slow pace, so yeah, he looks as good as ever.” Owen Burrows is building a strong reputation of getting these older horses to maintain or even improve their form and when asked, he was very modest, but also had some kind words for his former boss: "Well, I was taught by the right man [Sir Michael Stoute] to be fair, so I’m very lucky. “Obviously, patience is a huge thing, they’ve got to show you that they’re still very up for it, and my team do a great job at home too, so yeah, it’s not all me.” The Aidan O’Brien-trained Point Lonsdale has landed a good draw in stall 5 and Coolmore representative, Christy Grassick, was looking forward to the race: “We were close last year, and hopefully we’ll get a bit closer this year. “Aidan’s freshened him up and he’s very happy with him.” He also went on to say that this drop back in trip may suit: “I think it’s freshened him up, to be honest, we feel we’ve got a very good chance, I would say he’ll be up at the front for a while anyway, as long as possible.” Nations Pride hasn’t got a bad draw either in stall 8 and he is bidding to put in a better performance than his below-par effort in this race 12 months ago. He was last seen winning the Arlington Million in August and all roads since have been aimed towards Bahrain said a Godolphin representative: “Yeah, definitely, he won the Arlington Million, he loves being fresh, well and happy, and I think we’ve got him right.” It promises to be a cracking renewal of the Bahrain International Trophy, some real quality in the field, and barring last year, it is a race which has produced tight finishes in its short tenure.

Timeform weight-adjusted ratings: 136 Nations Pride

135p Lead Artist

132 Alflaila

131 Calif

129 Point Lonsdale

128 Andromede

127 Spirit Dancer

125 Killer Ability

125 Yamanin Sympa

119 Goemon

118 Sovereign Spirit

115 Young Ireland