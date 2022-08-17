Trained by William Haggas and ridden by Jim Crowley for owners Shadwell Estate, the 2/5 favourite emulated his sire Sea The Stars with victory in the day-one feature of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Ryan Moore took the field along at a strong gallop aboard High Definition but he was a spent force soon after turning into the famous home straight.

Baaeed was still travelling powerfully and Crowley was keen to keep him tucked in behind James Doyle on Mishriff, who helped take the winner deep into the race hard on the bridle.

His jockey asked for an effort around a furlong and a half out and the four-year-old duly poured it on, much to the delight of the heaving crowds on the Knavesmire, and ultimately passed the post six and a half lengths to the good over the 2021 hero, Mishriff (4/1).