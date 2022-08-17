Baaeed stamped his class on the Juddmonte International Stakes at York, taking the step up to 10 furlongs in his stride with a six and a half-length defeat of Mishriff.
Trained by William Haggas and ridden by Jim Crowley for owners Shadwell Estate, the 2/5 favourite emulated his sire Sea The Stars with victory in the day-one feature of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
Ryan Moore took the field along at a strong gallop aboard High Definition but he was a spent force soon after turning into the famous home straight.
Baaeed was still travelling powerfully and Crowley was keen to keep him tucked in behind James Doyle on Mishriff, who helped take the winner deep into the race hard on the bridle.
His jockey asked for an effort around a furlong and a half out and the four-year-old duly poured it on, much to the delight of the heaving crowds on the Knavesmire, and ultimately passed the post six and a half lengths to the good over the 2021 hero, Mishriff (4/1).
Baaeed was cut to 4/6 from 5/4 for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot by Sky Bet, who also offer 6/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Paddy Power are 5/4 for the Arc with the non-runner no-bet proviso.
