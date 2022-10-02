Sporting Life
What a moment for the Baaeed team
Baaeed is going well at home

Baaeed pleasing ahead of Champion Stakes farewell

By Adam Morgan
11:53 · SUN October 02, 2022

Richard Hills reports Baaeed to be in good order ahead of his British Champions Day date following his recent homework.

Connections resisted the temptation to send the unbeaten four-year-old to Paris for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, where he would have had the opportunity to match the achievements of his all-conquering sire Sea The Stars, and he will instead bring the curtain down on his illustrious on-track career in the 10-furlong Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 15.

That has always been trainer William Haggas’ preferred option for a final start and it is somewhat fitting that the horse regarded as the best since Frankel will attempt to bow out unbeaten in the same race as Sir Henry Cecil’s superstar rounded off his perfect career.

The Hills brothers have been putting Baaeed through his paces on the Newmarket gallops this week alongside some Group One stablemates and the colt appears to have come through his homework with flying colours.

Speaking at Newmarket on Saturday, Richard Hills, a key component in the Shadwell operation said: “He did a bit of work with me last week with Alenquer who runs in the Arc and then he did a bit of work with Michael and Dubai Honour two days ago.

“We’re all on target and he’s in good form. We’re all happy.”

Baaeed goes to the Champion Stakes at Ascot next
Our Baaeed jury on the Ascot decision

