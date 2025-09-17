Ayr Thursday best bets: Ed Watson tips

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV pundit Ed Watson is our man on the ground for the biggest Flat fixture of the year north of the border. In the first of three daily pieces, Ed has a trio of fancies for Thursday’s eight-race curtain-raiser.

VINCE L’AMOUR (2.15 Ayr)

One of four runners for bang-in-form Tim Easterby, VINCE L’AMOUR is fancied to take advantage of a drop in class and open his account for the season. He began it by taking on American Affair, Jm Jungle and Ayr Gold Cup contender Fahrenheit Seven in 0-105 handicaps, yet now finds himself down to this level for the first time since his handicap debut nearly 18 months ago. There’s a reason why Vince L’Amour has ended up here, of course. A string of down-the-field runs saw his mark plummet by 14lbs. Pleasingly, however, he appears to have stemmed the slide on his last two starts. A neck second in a 0-85 Racing League event at Chepstow was a bolt out of the blue, but he backed it up with another solid effort when hitting the frame in a 0-80 at Haydock a fortnight ago off this mark. With the ground set to ride on the easy side throughout the three days, Vince L’Amour has conditions to suit now taking a further ease in grade to a 0-70. A stall one draw out on the flank is perhaps not ideal; although, potentially significantly, he has a proven pace-pusher - and fellow Easterby runner - in Happier berthed immediately beside him. That should help to give David Allan’s mount, who beat Trilby in a 17-runner York Class 3 York last October off 7lb higher, something to match strides with or take a tow off. The selection comes out marginally on top on Timeform ratings from Thunderstorm Katie.

The Inside Track: “You never know with the draw at this meeting, but I’m certainly not worried about the ground. The more rain, the better for him. He’s run solid races the last twice since we worked out he needs to be blindfolded in the stalls. He’s always been a bit fidgety and was just starting to miss the break. But with the blindfold on, he’s jumped much quicker.” - David Allan, jockey

CROWD QUAKE (2.45 Ayr)

Timeform top-rated by 3lb, CROWD QUAKE should be backed to continue a remarkable campaign which could see him become the first horse in 2025 to win eight times. Stuart Williams’ four-year-old has climbed 36lb in the weights since opening his account at Windsor in May. He’s set to go up another 5lb on the back of a luckless head defeat over 1m4f at Doncaster last Thursday, when he grabbed the race by the scruff off the neck with what looked to be a race-winning move at the 3f pole, only to be reeled in late by a lightly-raced Roger Varian-trained three-year-old. Reverting to 1m2f shouldn’t be an issue for Williams’ charge, who is the one beat assuming he’s able to back up that effort following a busy summer. He’s done that twice already this season off an even shorter turnaround, albeit at a lower level than this feature 0-100. Last year’s 33/1 winner Financer comes out next best on Timeform ratings. A winless run since means he’s only 2lb higher and he has cheekpieces on for the first time too, but Tim Easterby’s runner faces very different ground conditions this time.

The Inside Track: “I thought he was a bit unlucky last week at Doncaster, where I was probably at fault. He’s been improving all summer and when I asked him to quicken, he picked up quicker than I thought he could and we ended up being in front earlier than I intended. It’s a quick run after Doncaster and a long distance to travel, but he’s a chilled sort so hopefully he will take it in his stride. He’s a big horse who has a bit of knee action, so I think he’ll be OK on the ground too” - Marco Ghiani, jockey Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

SPINNING WHEEL (5.20 Ayr)

A down-the-field effort in the Queen’s Vase is easily excused for SPINNING WHEEL. Whether he’d have coped with the marked step up in grade from winning novice events at Beverley and Yarmouth had he not endured such a wide trip, and raced with the choke out as a result, is a moot point. What we can be almost sure of is it significantly compromised his chances. Firm conditions at Royal Ascot were almost certainly against him too. While not ideal that he’s been off the track since then, this three-year-old son of Postponed looks to have plenty of scope to improve now moving into handicaps. This shorter 1m5f trip and slow ground on the west coast of Scotland will certainly hold no terrors for him. While the Crisford combo will be rubbing their hands at landing on as thin a 0-95 as you’re likely to find. Early favourite Golden Handshake is completely unproven on anything away from good-to-firm ground. So perhaps Surrey Belle will prove the main danger for Adrian Keatley, who won this race 12 months ago with another dual-purpose type in the admirable Kihavah. Like Spinning Wheel, Surrey Belle is also returning from a three-month lay-off since winning over hurdles at Hexham. She was second in a good-ground Chester Plate before that but also has winning form on much softer terrain.