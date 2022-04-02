Check out what the trainers are saying ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Ayr.

1.50 Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase A brilliant season for Donald McCain could continue when Minella Drama lines up in the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase at Ayr. The seven-year-old landed a Grade Two at Haydock on his penultimate start and then was well held by Pic D’orhy at Kempton in February. However, McCain knows the former top-class hurdler can be an in-and-out performer, and is taking a chance going left-handed. McCain said: “He has had a good year and he is a bit tricky. He has his own mind and that sort of stuff. Brian (Hughes) has done a great job with him. We just felt that you could argue that he is a slightly better horse going right-handed, but we felt we might get away with it more at Ayr than we would at Aintree.” Jamie Snowdon trains Kiltealy Briggs, who was pulled up in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham a few weeks ago.

Adrian Heskin’s mount had previously won at Musselburgh over an extended two and a half miles and is back down in trip, which Snowdon views as a positive move. He said: “He has had a very good season to date. We stepped him up to three miles for the Ultima and the (owners) McNeill family sponsor that race. We thought the step up in trip would help him, being out of a sister to Ballabriggs who won the Grand National, but obviously he didn’t stay. He travelled well, but didn’t see out the trip. “So we are back down to the trip he has been successful at and it is a competitive little race and there is good prize money on offer. He has come out of Cheltenham well, so is in good order. “I don’t think we will go to the Topham. The reason we are having a pop at this race at Ayr is that it has cut up and there is good prize money. He is only a novice for this season, so we have to take a chance. The ground should be perfect for him.” Do Your Job has yet to finish out of the first two in four completed starts for Michael Scudamore, with his only blot being a fall in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December. Having landed a handicap at Newcastle when stepped up in trip, Scudamore feels the eight-year-old has every chance of sealing a third win in six over fences. “He has done nothing wrong this year. He meets them them all right on the weights and the ratings, with Minella Drama having to give him a penalty,” said Scudamore.

“He has won around there before. The step up to two and a half miles last time seemed to work well and he will handle the ground. He is in great form at home and has been targeted for this race. We are looking forward to Saturday.” The Paul Nicholls-trained Il Ridoto is another intriguing runner after finishing well held in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham, while Jacamar completes the line-up. Trainer Milton Harris feels his charge is no back number, having scored at Leicester last month, even though he has plenty to find with the principals on ratings. “We have taken a chance. He is wrong at the weights with some of these horses, but we are at that time of the season where I am not sure the ratings are as reliable as they should be,” said Harris. "My horse is improving and it is uncompetitive in terms of numbers. There are one or two in there that I’m not convinced their rating is what they deserve. He will probably be the outsider of five, but I think he will run a big race.” 2.25 Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle Neil Mulholland is hoping Milkwood can strike again at Ayr and retain his title in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle. The eight-year-old was a three-and-three-quarter-length winner of the Grade Two last term and has been seen only twice since, firstly when an excellent second in the Galway Hurdle in July and then when fourth on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter in October. Injury setbacks have prevented the gelding from embarking on a busier campaign and Mulholland has deliberately saved him for a title defence in Scotland on Saturday, as he bids to join the likes of Sea Pigeon and Birds Nest as dual winners of the race. “We kept him for the Scottish Champion where he won last year and Sam Twiston-Davies schooled him on Tuesday morning. We are happy with the way he schooled,” he said.

“We just had to give him a little bit of time, because we were not 100 per cent happy with him. He just hasn’t been right, he has had a few niggly problems and that is just the way he is.” Now rated 150, Milkwood will carry 8lb more than he did 12 months ago. “He has a lot of weight, but he has it for a reason,” Mulholland said. "If he can go back there anywhere near his form of his last three hurdle runs, he will make his presence felt. “He has had a racecourse gallop and we have him as fit as we can. He is at his racing weight – obviously you can’t beat a recent run, but he has had a recent racecourse gallop and he galloped really well.” Onemorefortheroad won three times over hurdles for trainer Neil King before being being placed in graded company at Ascot. The seven-year-old finished fourth on his most recent run in the Imperial Cup at Sandown. King feels there is a little more improvement left to come and Jack Quinlan’s mount is in receipt of a stone from Milkwood. He said: “He remains in really good form I think he is the right side of the handicapper still. He has done absolutely nothing wrong this year – the ground was far too soft for him last time at Sandown and he still ran with great credit. The handicapper dropped him a pound as a consequence. Ayr will suit him. I have always felt a flat, sharp track like Ayr will suit him much better than a Sandown or an Ascot, and he is in great form. “He had a break in midwinter because of the ground and is fresh and ready to go. His form is rock solid and and the faster the ground the better.” In what bookmakers see as an open contest, West Cork is the most lightly-raced of the principals, having had just three runs this season for Dan Skelton.

West Cork (left) beats Adagio in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle