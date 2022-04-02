Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3) When: Saturday April 2, 2022 Where: Ayr Racecourse First prize: £84,405 TV: ITV1 & Racing TV (426) Racecards & FREE video form

Hewick Trainer: John Joseph Hanlon Form: P2121P Odds: 20/1 Analysis: Going through the grades at a decent rate earlier in the season but back to earth with a bump on return to action in the Midlands National (14/1, PU) earlier this month. Only 1lb lower here so questions to answer from handicapping perspective and others are more convincing despite ground conditions looking more in his favour this time. Fortescue Trainer: Henry Daly Form: -37231 Odds: 16/1 Analysis: Connections still hoping he could make the cut for Aintree so far from certain to take his chance this weekend. Would have a very solid form chance if doing so, however, as he looked in top form when outpointing Fiddlerontheroof in a warm race at Ascot last month. Subsequent 4lb rise seems perfectly fair.

Hill Sixteen Trainer: Sandy Thomson Form: 362P42 Odds: 20/1 Analysis: Stable went close to winning this last season (saddled the second and fourth) and this horse very nearly beat Snow Leopardess in the Becher earlier in the campaign. Bounced back from Chepstow flop with good effort from well off the pace in Sky Bet Chase and beaten just a length in Listed contest at Kelso last time. Plenty to like other than the fact the handicapper has bumped him up 9lb for that narrow defeat. Vintage Clouds Trainer: Sue Smith Form: -58P2P Odds: 33/1 Analysis: Wonderful servant for the Smiths over the years and arguably never better than when successful at last year's Cheltenham Festival. Good run at Doncaster penultimate start but drying ground against him back at the Festival recently and he would probably need a deluge here. Go Another One Trainer: John McConnell Form: 131544 Odds: 25/1 Analysis: Runs off a mark of 144, 5lb higher than current Irish perch, so not obviously well handicapped and yet to be tried over a distance quite this far. Enrilo Trainer: Paul Nicholls Form: 13-FP4 Odds: 16/1 Analysis: Hasn't really kicked on as hoped yet this term but strong suspicion he's been kept fresh for a big spring campaign and the handicapper has eased him back down to just 1lb higher than when first past the post on the final day of last season at Sandown last April. Showed a lot more spark when fitted with cheekpieces at Kempton last month and no surprise to see a massive run.

Kitty's Light Trainer: Christian Williams Form: 22P472 Odds: 4/1 Analysis: One of two leading fancies for the Williams yard and he's arguably the more reliable despite not getting his head in front since March last year. Went very close off this mark (143) at Chepstow earlier this season and back in peak form when chasing home another stablemate (Cap Du Nord) at Kempton most recently. Loads of experience, a sound jumper who goes on any ground and tenacious in a finish, he'll be hard to keep out of the frame again. Fantastikas Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies Form: -12317 Odds: 14/1 Analysis: Looks to tick a lot of the boxes on the face of it but no denying he's particularly effective on soft ground and hard to be confident he'll get that sort of going this weekend. Still unlikely we've seen the best of him yet but opposable on balance. Fidux Trainer: Alan King Form: 014635 Odds: 40/1 Analysis: Tends to be a bit happier in the spring/summer when the sun shines but not being offered a great deal of assistance by the assessor and still 2lb higher than when winning a weaker race last June. Jersey Bean Trainer: Oliver Sherwood Form: 341-61 Odds: 20/1 Analysis: Nicely campaigned to win four handicap chases over the past couple of seasons and there's a sense he might yet have another leap of improvement in him from a career-high mark of 140 (started out in 2020 off 120). Likes to be close to the pace which can really help here and he's about as tough as they come so very much respected trying 4m for the first time. Win My Wings Trainer: Christian Williams Form: -15P11 Odds: 7/1 Analysis: Slow start to the season and somewhat a surprise winner at Exeter in January but landed a bit of a punt when following up in the Eider in first-time cheekpieces last time. Fair chance there's more to come after just the seven chase starts all told but there will have to be following her latest 8lb rise in the ratings. Ashtown Lad Trainer: Dan Skelton Form: 4-1423 Odds: 16/1 Analysis: Good fourth in big handicap hurdle over 3m at Aintree last April and has taken well to fences this time around. Outclassed in Newbury Grade Two but otherwise held his own, winning at Wetherby in October and running to similar level - if not better - on his two most recent outings. Return to handicap level should suit and no surprise to see a return to more prominent tactics around here. The Wolf Trainer: Olly Murphy Form: 02-422 Odds: 12/1 Analysis: Can clobber the odd fence but still lightly raced and learning all the while in this sphere and lots to like about his game effort in defeat behind a well-treated rival over extended 3m7f at Musselburgh last month. Up 2lb which isn't too harsh and he'll go on just about any ground so there aren't many negatives given he's also got some very respectable form going left-handed as well. Streets of Doyen Trainer: John McConnell Form: 713R3P Odds: 33/1 Analysis: Set an impossible task really in Grade One novice company at Cheltenham last month but he's still lightly-raced in terms of handicap chase experience and did win a nice pot on good ground at Galway last summer. His fencing still just leaves a bit to be desired, though. Stormy Judge Trainer: P. A. Fahy Form: 211-05 Odds: 9/1 Analysis: Was only a moderate hurdler but really got his act together after the turn of the year in 2021, winning nice handicaps back-to-back at Naas and Navan. Lightly campaigned this season, prepping over hurdles before a creditable fifth in the Leinster National back at Naas earlier this month. Stamina seemed to give away late on there (3m) but better ground here could help in that regard. Via Dolorosa Trainer: David Pipe Form: 4UP611 Odds: 33/1 Analysis: Won his last two starts earlier this month, both at 3m, and subsequent rise in the ratings means he can get into races like this. Whether he's quite good enough remains something of an unknown but still low mileage since joining the Pipe team and clearly better for wind surgery over January. Prime Venture Trainer: Evan Williams Form: -8P173 Odds: 40/1 Analysis: Loves very testing ground so may not get his ideal conditions and he remains higher in the ratings than when winning Veterans' Final at Sandown earlier in the year.

Prime Venture jumps the last in front

Chirico Vallis Trainer: Neil Mulholland Form: 2-5133 Odds: 33/1 Analysis: In good form this season and jumping well close to the pace looks almost assured here and it will stand him in good stead, but appears to lack the stamina required for this marathon. Nestor Park Trainer: Ben Pauling Form: 2P-431 Odds: 20/1 Analysis: Tends to save his best form for Newbury which could potentially translate to this track, being another flat, left-handed circuit, but definitely in his element when the mud is flying and others could have a bit more boot when it matters on decent ground. Innisfree Lad Trainer: David Dennis Form: 638153 Odds: 25/1 Analysis: Return to 4m appeared to suit when staying-on third in the Eider at Newcastle last month and eased a pound for his troubles, but still higher than for last success and he's pretty well exposed these days. One More Fleurie Trainer: Ian Williams Form: 11-8P0 Odds: 33/1 Analysis: Slumped in the weights after three miserable efforts this season and needs to recapture the sort of form that saw him win the staying novices' handicap chase here last April.

One More Fleurie ridden by Charlie Todd

Major Dundee Trainer: Alan King Form: 10-112 Odds: 16/1 Analysis: Hasn't achieved as much as most of these but does possess the most potential after just three chase starts - two of which he's won - and an improving novice who likes decent ground can often be the best starting point when it comes to this contest. History of Fashion Trainer: P. A. Fahy Form: 83U1U3 Odds: 12/1 Analysis: Jumping has been a bit sticky this season and it's likely to come under intense pressure in a big field around this course but when completing the course he's looked on good terms with himself, particularly last time at Navan when shaping like a 4m marathon would be right up his street. Probably on a good mark too but all depends is his fencing holds up in the heat of battle. Court Master Trainer: Michael Scudamore Form: -P2314 Odds: 20/1 Analysis: Has a pretty strong strike-rate having won five of his 14 starts over fences and got the job done well at Newcastle in February, after which he just ran out of gas when ending up fourth in the Eider Chase. Could give another bold sight before stamina becomes an issue late on.

Ask A Honey Bee Trainer: Fergal O'Brien Form: -221P2 Odds: 16/1 Analysis: Another novice who looks open to plenty of progress and encouraging to see him put Chepstow flop behind him with staying-on second in first-time blinkers over 3m1f at Catterick this month. On a fair mark based on the pick of his form but definitely needs to raise his game a little. The Ferry Master Trainer: Sandy Thomson Form: 4-3542 Odds: 10/1 Analysis: Finds himself on a 5lb lower mark when then fourth in last year's edition and it's not like he's been running badly this time around. Returned from winter breathing operation with a near miss (albeit in a small field) at Newcastle recently and every chance he'll give another good account. It's just the final three furlongs that might find him out again over this far. El Paso Wood Trainer: David Pipe Form: 4123P4 Odds: 50/1 Analysis: Won easily over extended 3m2f at Wincanton in January and ran well from out of the weights on his latest outing when fourth in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter. One of the more interesting outsiders. Rightplacerightime Trainer: Emmet Mullins Form: 162467 Odds: 14/1 Analysis: Connections had a whale of a time in UK handicaps last season and this seven-year-old has to be respected accordingly. Recent form is short of the required level, though, and such a stamina test may not completely play to his strengths anyway. Cool Mix Trainer: Iain Jardine Form: 5-3432 Odds: 20/1 Analysis: Has plenty of experience in decent handicap chases including a fair fifth to Mighty Thunder in this race last year. That came off 131 so he's 6lb lower now and hinted at a return to form when second at Musselburgh last month. Supreme Escape Trainer: Evan Williams Form: P-091P Odds: 33/1 Analysis: Fitting of a visor sparked improvement when winning at Catterick (3m6f) and probably best to ignore Midlands National effort last time as he was wrong at the weights by some way. Still needs another major career best, though. Strong Economy Trainer: Ian Duncan Form: -4P52F Odds: 50/1 Analysis: Looks badly outclassed on all known form and jumping let him down here earlier in the month on his first run after a break.