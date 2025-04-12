Menu icon
The Other Mozzie wins at Ayr
The Other Mozzie wins at Ayr

Ayr Review | Cromwell lands opening race on Scottish Grand National day

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat April 12, 2025 · 3 min ago

A review of the action from Ayr on Scottish Grand National day as Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton failed to make a mark in the opening handicap.

No joy for Mullins or Skelton in Ayr opener

There was an Irish winner of the opening Scotty Brand Handicap Chase at Ayr however it wasn’t the one many expected as the Willie Mullins-trained 2/1 favourite Western Diego could only manage a well-beaten fifth behind compatriot The Other Mozzie (6/1).

The Gavin Cromwell-trained six-year-old moved swiftly into contention before the turn for home as the field packed behind the Dan Skelton-trained leader Etalon, and quickly put the race to bed under Sean Flanagan with fluent jumps at the last two obstacles.

Homme Public (13/2) stayed on best of the rest to take a clear second, with last year’s winner Tommy’s Oscar back in third.

Winning owner Jimmy Fyffe told ITV Racing's Oli Bell: “He’s done it so well!

At Cheltenham he was going well at two miles - he jumped and travelled well - but didn’t get home up the hill.

“I was worried that might have taken too much out of him but it hadn't and he was so good today.

“To get a winner [at local track Ayr on Scottish Grand National day] is out of this world!”

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Happy return to Ayr for Alan King

Round two of the heavyweight boxing match between Mullins and Skelton for the trainers’ championship saw a similarly tight finish to the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase, with Masaccio getting the better of Eyed after the final fence, though it wasn’t one which featured either of the big two trainers.

Despite a solid book of form this season, the Alan King-trained winner was sent off at 10/1 but belied those odds to run down the 3/1 favourite Eyed – trained by Hughie Morrison - late in the day under Tom Cannon.

Mullins’ Loughglynn was pulled up early in the race, while Skelton’s Theformismighty was well held.

