Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to Saturday's Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap and picks out five horses to consider closely.

EROSANDPSYCHE (Trainer: Paddy Twomey) Sky Bet odds: 7/1 Paddy Twomey was no doubt a shade disappointed after French Claim only beat a couple home in the St Leger but the trainer bagged a Group One thanks for Pearls Galore in Saturday’s Matron Stakes at Leopardstown and must have been over the moon with how Erosandpsyche performed in the Flying Five at the Curragh on Sunday. Nothing looked like getting close to the remarkable Highfield Princess but this four-year-old defied odds of 22/1 (supported from 40s early doors) to win the race for second and he was conceding the winner – and 109-rated runner-up Flotus – the 3lb sex allowance, so it was a massive effort from a seemingly thriving sprinter. He’s going to be well ahead of the official handicapper running off 100 here (had already gone up to 103 for his agonising defeat at Tipperary the time before) and the only real issue is whether he wants such a stiff test as all four career wins have come at the minimum trip.

KHANJAR (William Haggas) Sky Bet odds: 8/1 Whereas Erosandpsyche escapes any sort of penalty or punishment from the handicapper for finishing second in a Group One over the weekend, Khanjar shoulders 5lb extra for his Haydock win at the start of the month (replay below), although that’s certainly not enough to strike him from the shortlist. As a relatively lightly-raced three-year-old he’s got more scope for further improvement than the vast majority of Saturday’s challengers and he’s done nothing wrong at all this season, the recent success backing up a Ripon win and Newmarket third earlier in the campaign. He looked inconvenienced by the small field and stop-start tempo yet still managed to win last time and is bound to relish the bigger field and resulting stiffer test of stamina on Saturday (raced over seven furlongs on his first couple of starts as a juvenile). He’d look a rock-solid favourite in the absence of the thrown-in Irish runner.

MAGICAL SPIRIT (Kevin Ryan) Sky Bet odds: 16/1 Kevin Ryan should be the first name punters look for when it comes to the Ayr Gold Cup, given he’s trained five winners over the past 15 years, and he won’t be short of runners again this Saturday, including last year’s winner Bielsa. Bergerac had stablemate Gis A Sub back in ninth at York last month and both merit some consideration here too but the most eyecatching looks to be Magical Spirit, who won the Silver Cup in 2020 and was fourth in the main consolation race last year. He went on to post two improved efforts at Doncaster in October and November, including when beaten just a head by King’s Lynn in a Listed contest, and although well held in two starts so far this term, he’s been given time off and a real chance by the assessor having slipped back to a mark of 100. The horse obviously likes this track, he tends to come good around this time of year and he’ll go on any ground (largely dry forecast) too.

TINTO (Michael Dods) Sky Bet odds: 25/1 Only 25 make the final cut and Tinto is 26th in the weights at the time of writing, but he’d clearly be a shade unlucky not to get a run. He’s looked back somewhere close to his very best since joining Michael Dods this season, clocking victories at Thirsk and Ripon before running a big race when fifth in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. He was a bit below that level when eighth of 17 behind Summerghand at York’s Ebor Festival when last seen but a slow start cost him vital ground which can be extremely hard to overcome on the Knavesmire, He was also sluggish from the stalls before finishing just outside the (extra) places in last year’s Silver Cup but remains fairly treated on peak form and could run well if breaking on terms as he generally likes to be at least in touch with the leaders. He doesn’t want extreme conditions so the ground could be spot-on.

