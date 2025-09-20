Ayr Gold Cup: Run Boy Run completes day of days for connections

Just over an hour after Candy had landed the Silver Cup for the same team, the 12/1 winner, a 20/1 selection for Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, snared an even more valuable pot with another front-running display.

Always towards the fore on the far side, he showed great tenacity through the final furlong to fend off Desert Falcon (8/1) by a neck with Jubilee Walk (8/1), clear of the rest in his group down the centre, only a further neck away in third.

“Amazing, absolutely amazing. I don’t know what to say, it’s quite emotional isn’t it!” winning owner Cunningham told ITV Racing. “It was great to get the first one but this was amazing.

“I’m not getting greedy but we were a little unlucky Righthere Rightnow didn’t get in the Bronze! George has done a lot of work with us over the last few years and I can’t thank him enough and the trainer too."