Ayr Gold Cup: Run Boy Run completes day of days for connections

George Wood, Richard Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham completed a famous double as Run Boy Run won the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup.
Just over an hour after Candy had landed the Silver Cup for the same team, the 12/1 winner, a 20/1 selection for Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, snared an even more valuable pot with another front-running display.
Always towards the fore on the far side, he showed great tenacity through the final furlong to fend off Desert Falcon (8/1) by a neck with Jubilee Walk (8/1), clear of the rest in his group down the centre, only a further neck away in third.
“Amazing, absolutely amazing. I don’t know what to say, it’s quite emotional isn’t it!” winning owner Cunningham told ITV Racing. “It was great to get the first one but this was amazing.
“I’m not getting greedy but we were a little unlucky Righthere Rightnow didn’t get in the Bronze! George has done a lot of work with us over the last few years and I can’t thank him enough and the trainer too."
Spencer added: “He ran in the Portland the other day and ran really well and George and I had a chat afterwards and he was sort of thinking he didn’t go hard enough so I said to him we were going to rock and roll.
“We thought we were on the wrong side with the draw, but he’s very fast and has a good cruising speed. He gave him a great ride.
“We came up here with a lot of chances and I didn’t think we’d have to wait until Saturday to get a winner but the team at home have done a great job as have the team here.”
Wood added: “We came up here with 11 runners in total and some good chances an it’s nice to come away with the two big ones. It’s good for Richard and Phil, Phil owns the stallion Rajasinghe and bred this lad, it couldn’t be any better.”
