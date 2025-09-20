Ayr Saturday review: Catching The Moon earns Guineas quote

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Ayr where Catching The Moon won the Firth Of Clyde.

No Catching Moon and Orr Richard Fahey looks to have an exciting prospect on his hands in the shape of Catching the Moon. She made it two wins from three career starts with an ultimately cosy success in the Ladbrokes 'Get Rewarded With Ladbucks' Firth Of Clyde. Travelling sweetly throughout under Oisin Orr, she came through to challenge a furlong out and soon had the measure of Lam Yai, going on to beat that rival by a neck. Paddy Power and Sky Bet introduced her into their Betfred 1000 Guineas market at 50/1.

The winning trainer said: "I was delighted with that. She's a filly who has always shown us plenty at home, there's lots to like about her and she has a great set of ears. She has a little scope and is still a bit immature so I'm sure she'll progress further. "I think that will be it for the season now. She's still a shell of a filly and there aren't many races left for her now either." The winning jockey told ITV Racing: "She is very chilled out. I had a good position in behind the leaders and travelled well but she probably didn't really enjoy the ground. Her ability got her through it today and she has picked up and done it nicely. "Better ground and you'll see her in better stead but she's a lovely filly and very straightforward. She's one of our nicer fillies and its great to be on her."

Oisin Murphy wins on Almeric

Murphy shines aboard Almeric Almeric came from last to first to win the Ladbrokes 'Big Football Bet Builder Boosts' Doonside Cup Stakes. Having his first start since landing the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket in April, Andrew Balding’s charge was slowly away and rusty early on, being niggled along as the leaders set a very strong pace. However Oisin Murphy never panicked and down the home straight started to pick off his rivals. He was in front two furlongs out and never in danger from that point, going on to beat the other horse who was held-up, King’s Gambit, by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

“He came into the race nicely and probably got to the front too soon,” the winning rider told ITV Racing. “Obviously with the time off the track he should he sharper next time. We’ve always loved him, he’s the most beautiful model, and I’m delighted for his owner Miss Rausing. “He’s almost got the perfect record having won his last three starts and ran well on his debut. When you make racehorses this is what they’re supposed to look like. I’m delighted he has the attitude and all the attributes to be a horse who can progress.”

Candy wins the Ayr Silver Cup

Wood and Candy grab gold in Silver Candy showed great speed throughout to run out a ready winner of the Ladbrokes Ayr Silver Cup. Sent off at 8/1 and drawn 16, the winner blazed a trail towards the stands’ side throughout and it was clear a furlong and a half out he had everything in his group covered. It was then just a case whether the finishers in the far group could land a telling blow and the answer was no as the late charges of Sondad (14/1) and Eye Of Dubai (16/1) fell a length-and-three-quarters and a neck short.