Ayr Gold Cup latest: Orazio, Summerghand and Significantly vying for favouritism

Among those at the top of the betting is the Charlie Hills-trained Orazio, who has had a break since disappointing favourite-backers in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood when last seen on August 5.

He was sent off the 100/30 market leader in the valuable six-furlong handicap on the Sussex Downs and heads the betting here at 8/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

The lightly-raced four-year-old is closely followed by relative veteran of the sprinting scene, Summerghand, who is set to line up on the back of a string of excellent efforts at Ripon, York and at the Curragh.

He was a ready winner of the Ayr Gold Cup 12 months ago but is effectively 5lb higher under his penalty for a dead-heat victory at York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival late last month.