Ayr Gold Cup latest: Orazio, Summerghand and Significantly vying for favouritism

The entries have been made for Saturday's Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup and bookmakers are struggling to split a trio of horses at the head of the antepost market.
Among those at the top of the betting is the Charlie Hills-trained Orazio, who has had a break since disappointing favourite-backers in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood when last seen on August 5.
He was sent off the 100/30 market leader in the valuable six-furlong handicap on the Sussex Downs and heads the betting here at 8/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.
The lightly-raced four-year-old is closely followed by relative veteran of the sprinting scene, Summerghand, who is set to line up on the back of a string of excellent efforts at Ripon, York and at the Curragh.
He was a ready winner of the Ayr Gold Cup 12 months ago but is effectively 5lb higher under his penalty for a dead-heat victory at York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival late last month.
Also at 10/1, the Julie Camacho-trained Significantly could bid to go one better following his agonising short-head defeat to Annaf in last weekend's Portland at Doncaster.
Annaf was among the horses removed from the big race at Ayr at Monday's confirmation stage, along with in-form three-year-old Dark Trooper and recent Curragh eyecatcher Fresh, who was quite prominent in the long-range market.
Trainer Kevin Ryan has won the race five times in the past and 2021 hero Bielsa is in line for a return to Scotland, along with stablemate and fellow 14/1 chance Aleezdancer.
Others towards the top of the revised market are Juan Les Pins, Albasheer, Rohaan and the Richard Fahey-trained Ramazan.
The draw will be held at Ayr following final declarations on Thursday morning, while owners and trainers can nominate their horses at the 48-hour declaration stage for entry to the Ayr Silver Cup (Saturday, 2.25) or the Ayr Bronze Cup (Friday, 4.00) in the event of their horses being eliminated from the main event (field size limit of 25).
