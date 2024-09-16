Ayr Gold Cup aim for Portland victor American Affair

Goldie secured a big race double at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting, winning the Mallard Handicap with Faylaq and the Portland with the rapidly improving American Affair.

Goldie is also likely to run another huge improver, Jordan Electrics, who has been the subject of a 30lb rise in the weights this season as an eight-year-old.

The big winners provided a nice fillip to the genial Scot, who is currently recuperating having had a hip replacement operation.

“I’m doing OK, I’m back on my feet but I’ve been told not to do too much,” said Goldie.

“The weekend certainly helped, the Mallard and the Portland are two of my favourite races, I’ve won them both before and I like Doncaster as I’ve been lucky there.”

Goldie confirmed that American Affair, who began the season rated 72, won at Doncaster off 92 and will carry a 5lb penalty, is likely to line up.

“I think he’ll go,” said Goldie. “He was favourite on Saturday because when he just got beat at Haydock the week before he was on the wrong part of the track and the Sprint Cup followed and those on that side were all beaten five lengths or more.

“He’s a very exciting sprinter and seems to be getting better. This is over six furlongs, he won on Saturday over five-and-a-half but I don’t know if he’ll be as effective over six as all his improvement has been over five.

“It’s an Ayr Gold Cup, it’s not an easy race to win but when you have a horse in form it can’t be taken for granted. You need to be drawn right but you don’t know what a good draw is yet.

“If he goes in the same form as last week he’s bound to have a good chance.”

Goldie will have two live chances to become the first Scottish-based trainer to win since Nigel Angus in 1975 with Roman Warrior, with Jordan Electrics also among the ante-post favourites.

“Jordan Electrics’ form is red hot but he was on the favoured far side at York so he might have been flattered there,” continued Goldie.

“He’s still in great form. I don’t think I’ve had one improve as much as him in one season. Hawkeyethenoo probably started off rated in the 50s and ended up 112 but not in one season.

“I’m not in a great deal of pain with my hip and I’m getting there, I’m back on my feet but I’m supposed to be behaving myself!”

Other leading fancies confirmed include Albasheer, Ramazan and last year’s winner Significantly.