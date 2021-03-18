Ben Linfoot Cheltenham Festival 2021 analysis | Awesome Allaho and absolutely Shunter-ed

Envoi drama before House party

In your wildest dreams, if you were going to engineer a Deal Or No Deal situation at the Cheltenham Festival, most punters would’ve picked the ENVOI ALLEN box to carry a £500,000 jackpot.

Thankfully for Betfair punter Paul Dean, he not only had the genius to place a £5 acca including 25/1 shot Bob Olinger for the Ballymore - and Envoi Allen for the Marsh Novices’ Chase - last June, but he had the nous to realise there are no certainties at the battleground that is the Cheltenham Festival.

He’ll be happy with his £250,000 partial cashout, but for connections of Envoi Allen there is only gut-wrenching disappointment.

A perfect career record of 11 wins from 11 starts came crashing to the ground at the fourth in the Marsh, where he took off half a stride too early, clipped the top, and sent Jack Kennedy thudding into the Prestbury Park turf.

The good news is the horse was fine and lives to fight another day. Hopefully he can prove himself before the season’s end at Aintree or Punchestown, as his status as exciting novice, in a strong field of exciting novices’, remains.

His early exit was the first real anti-climax of the week, but the drama wasn’t over in the Marsh.

Unhappy with the gallop Daryl Jacob was setting aboard the front-running Fusil Raffles, Harry Skelton injected some sudden pace into the race down the back straight where he shot five or six lengths clear aboard Shan Blue.

Perhaps Wednesday’s Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase was on his mind. He waited and waited with Nube Negra, the target on Chacun Pour Soi’s back executed to perfection, but he didn’t account for Put The Kettle On who got the better of him in the run to the line.

Mindful of that – and Shan Blue’s proven stamina – he went for home very early here, too early, and that played into the hands of the Nicky Henderson duo of CHANTRY HOUSE and Fusil Raffles who ran much more efficiently just off the gallop.

For all the talk of Irish domination, Nicky Henderson has now won the Sporting Life Arkle with Shishkin and the Marsh with Chantry House, the latter third to the former in last year’s Sky Bet Supreme.

He shaped like a future chaser that day, but he’s been a slow burner this season. Beaten at 8/11 by Fusil Raffles and Lieutenant Rocco (what a shame that horse had to miss the Ultima) at Cheltenham in soft ground in December, he was given a low-key confidence booster at Wetherby last month and came into this hiding in the shadows cast by Envoi Allen.

It remains to be seen where he goes from here, although it was no surprise to see Henderson talking of going up in trip to sooner rather than later to three miles.

With that in mind prices range from 14/1 to 20s about the winner for the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup. Envoi Allen is generally 8s. The question is - which one would you rather have in your dream Deal Or No Deal box for next year’s Festival? One to think about come Royal Ascot!