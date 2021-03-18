Betfair punter cashes out huge sum on £5 acca ahead of Envoi Allen bid

The Betfair punter who stood to win £511,225 for a £5 accumulator had Envoi Allen won at Cheltenham opted for a partial 'cash out' to secure a huge windfall.
Paul Dean revealed on Thursday morning that he had decided to take £250,000 knowing that victory for the opening favourite would supplement his huge returns - a decision which proved inspired when Envoi Allen took an early fall.
Dean (@istabraq_king on Twitter), from Stockton-on-Tees, had four winners from his first four selections on an incredible antepost acca, starting last June 19 when Golden Horde won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.
Hello Youmzain was another Royal Ascot winner for the punter and his long-range fancies Shishkin and Bob Olinger cruised to glory in the Sporting Life Arkle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, respectively, earlier this week.
The Betfair customer was sitting on a mammoth payout for just a £5 bet but, after long deliberation, revealed on social media he'd decided to activate a partial 'cash out'.
Envoi Allen took an early fall in a race eventually won by Chantry House meaning he would have won precisely nothing had he let the bet ride.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "At Paul’s request we gave him a partial cash out offer which reflected his desire to have a portion of his bet still running on Envoi Allen, while also ensuring a substantial profit on his incredible bet.
"The offer sees Paul receive £250k if anything other than Envoi Allen wins the Marsh Novices' Chase and an additional £50k should Envoi Allan win. Giving him a total of £300k and fulfilling his wish of being able to cheer home Envoi Allen with gusto."
On the decision to partially cash out: "It’s a fantastic offer and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve definitely done the right thing."
When asked what he will do with the money: "I’ll be going on a lot of holidays! It’s my mum and dads 70th this year so we’ll be going to New York and to some of the best golf courses in the world. I really want to play Bethpage and Sawgrass. And I think I’ll buy a horse."
On placing accumulators bets: "It’s all about Cheltenham for me and I love having small ante-post bets and the dream of a big win over the winter. I usually start placing my bets at the next best race meeting after Cheltenham, that’s Royal Ascot in June."
On how he picked the horses: "This year I really fancied Golden Horde and Hello Youmzain at Royal Ascot. Shishkin was an obvious one while Bob Olinger looked so good in his bumper. I also love his trainer, Henry de Bromhead and Bob Olinger’s sire, Sholokhov, plus the Ballymore is my favourite race in the world. I’ve back all the big winners of the race over the years."