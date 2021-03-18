Betfair punter cashes out huge sum on £5 acca ahead of Envoi Allen bid

Paul Dean revealed on Thursday morning that he had decided to take £250,000 knowing that victory for the opening favourite would supplement his huge returns - a decision which proved inspired when Envoi Allen took an early fall.

Dean (@istabraq_king on Twitter), from Stockton-on-Tees, had four winners from his first four selections on an incredible antepost acca, starting last June 19 when Golden Horde won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Hello Youmzain was another Royal Ascot winner for the punter and his long-range fancies Shishkin and Bob Olinger cruised to glory in the Sporting Life Arkle and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, respectively, earlier this week.

The Betfair customer was sitting on a mammoth payout for just a £5 bet but, after long deliberation, revealed on social media he'd decided to activate a partial 'cash out'.

Envoi Allen took an early fall in a race eventually won by Chantry House meaning he would have won precisely nothing had he let the bet ride.