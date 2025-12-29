Away From The Spotlight: Horses to follow between Christmas and New Year

Well, all I can say is, what a week it’s been.

Privileged to see one of the most exciting King Georges in the flesh on Boxing Day and watch The Jukebox Man fulfil all that potential I’d hoped he had ever since I fell for him in the Albert Bartlett. Twice he’s been a Horse To Follow for the year on those lists we’re all asked to write at the start of the season; I feel fully vindicated in having done so. Then, half an hour later, a good friend is part of a partnership that wins the maiden hurdle, and I’m every bit as delighted for him, too. What a great Boxing Day!

There are times when, as someone that travels around a lot looking at racing, it can get a bit - and this sounds so wrong, it’s not meant to be - repetitive. But not recently.

Even the gaff tracks have been a joy to attend, with friends to catch up with I’ve not seen for ages, trainers that haven’t had a winner for a while getting back on the scoresheet and showing what that means to them. Ascot last weekend was wonderful, a crowd that thoroughly enjoyed themselves in their festive jumpers, Kempton was just fantastic and if I have to lay down in front of the diggers Arthur Dent-style then so be it, I’ll get my scruffs on. Essentially, I’ve got my mojo back, along with plantar fasciitis and a back tyre that won’t hold pressure.

January isn’t the busiest of months but I do have a first visit to Musselburgh at the end of it to look forward to, and Kelso won’t be far behind. 2026 will be the year I finally get to visit Redcar and Chelmsford, the last two to tick off in England, and we hope to keep on driving Trackside forward. I hope you enjoy the live comments we do for the Life for the bigger meetings, they’ve thrown up a few nice winners recently.

Coming up this week...

Enough of that, anyway, let’s crack on with trying to find a few winners on this interim week (I refuse to call it Twixmas, Yanks) - it’s a quiet week, but not without interest.

I’ll start at Taunton on Tuesday where the Novices' Handicap Chase at 13:50 has piqued my interest. There’s a few in-form sorts in here, and Nicky Henderson introduces the thrice-raced Dyno Dave, handicapped over hurdles and should do better over fences.

But he’s not the only one; lurking near the foot of the weights is winning pointer Only Gossip, who has been killing time over hurdles and now goes chasing off a plater's mark. It was better here last time out when not beaten far in an admittedly modest contest, and he should be fitter after two runs this season. Price dependant, as ever, but I’m expecting better things from Polly Gundry’s eight-year-old at some point.

Dirty Den - a reminder of an Eastenders Christmas Day past as he dished up Angie’s divorce papers back in 1986 - is worth a look in the last at 15:55. He looked on the way to another win after two runner-up efforts at Chepstow and Exeter this autumn but it was a poor effort at Wincanton last time and one that needs an excuse. Thankfully, there’s a very ready one in the hood he normally wears was missing, but it’s back on here, and so with the useful Harry Atkins on board for this Conditionals event, I can see him bouncing straight back to form.