Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live from Challow Hurdle day at Newbury

Our Trackside Live team brought you all the news from Coral Challow Hurdle day at Newbury - recap the action here.

15:35 Coral 'Pipped-At-The Post' Payouts Novices' Limited Handicap Chase Full result 1. CALIMYSTIC 13/2 2. Captain Bellamy 9/4 joint-favourite 3. Pounding Poet 28/1

Winning reaction Nico de Boinville on ITV Racing: "It was very close, I just thought mine was tying up as it was his first run of the year. But his jumping was great, I think he's going to improve on what he did over hurdles." Verdict 6 Holloway Queen and 8 Captain Bellamy the best ahead of the last. Parade ring updates 1. Guard The Moon - doesn’t look overly fit compared to some of these, some definition but doesn’t stand out. 2. Harsh - a little heavy; on toes; needs a run to take the edge off. 3. Newton Tornado - just fine, defined, okay. 4. Rightsotom - rib definition, fit. 5. Pounding Poet - on toes after a short break, little tense but fit enough. 6. Holloway Queen - backs up quickly and suitably lean; likeable 7. Calimystic - has a fair level of fitness for reappearance, not dismissed. 8. Captain Bellamy - always tends to impress physically; tall gelding, likeable.

15:00 Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Full result 1. NO DRAMA THIS END 4/9 favourite 2. Klimt Madrik 9/1 3. Tiptoptim 12/1

Winning reaction Paul Nicholls on ITV Racing: "That's very, very satisfying. Different tactics today, we had to do something different and Harry gave him a fantastic ride from the front. "I just love the way he goes about his jumping and the way he gallops. Three runs and with just a three week gap (between the last two) is not ideal, but we can give him a nice break now until Cheltenham and freshen him up. "I know I can get him a bit better than today, so I'm thrilled for everybody. He's a very smart horse, he's as good as any of them (previous Challow winners), you've had Gold Cup winners come out of the race and King George winners come out of the race. The size and scope of the horse... it's very exciting." Verdict No negatives across the board; all are fit enough to run their race. 7 No Drama This End probably best on the day and could see 2 Etna Bianco outrunning odds.

Parade ring updates 2. Etna Bianco - impressed by this gelding's physical progression. Was a little gawky and unfurnished at Ascot and has improved since, looser through the body. 4. Kalkbrenner - big, heavy set sort (unusual for the Pauling horse). Still got some growing into his frame to do, probably the horse for the future of these. 5. Klimt Madrik - big, imposing gelding, more of a chasing type. Lightly on toes, just dancing about. Fit, not obvious hurdling profile from a physical point of view. 6. Montemares - lengthy, free-moving gelding. Business like in the pre-parade, little weak through the neck still. Fit. 7. No Drama This End - similar size to the big Klimt Madrik, but a different sort. Fairly physically forward, leggy and athletic but still with the big deep chest that appeals. Quality looker. 9. Tiptoptim - light framed and lean, on toes with two handlers. No doubt on fitness.

14:22 Join Coral 'Bet 10 Get 50' Handicap Hurdle Full result 1. ANDASHAN 4/1 2. I'm A Lumberjack 5/1 3. Peacenik 5/1 4. Don Virginia 11/1

Winning reaction Freddie Gordon on ITV Racing: "He's turned out to be a decent horse. The Martin Pipe (at the Cheltenham Festival) will hopefully be the plan." Verdict 2 Diamond Ri and 11 Doctors Hill the best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Jurancon - business like and alert in the walk, moving well; fine. 2 Diamond Ri - very taken by this gelding, looks far improved from last start when thought he needed the run, positive. 3 Champagne Twist - 4 Peacenik - big, heavily built gelding, looks as well as we’ve seen him, never jumps out enormously. 5 Andashan - has definition and fitness but least appealing of the Chris Gordon horses seen today. 6 Don Virginia - should improve for the run, still fitness to find. 9 I’m A Lumberjack - can be busy in the parade ring, has come in late and level headed, fit. 10 Castlefort - done some work and has definition over the quarters but doesn’t overly jump out. 11 Doctors Hill - tends to appeal but does stand out amongst some of these, well defined and put together. 12 Thankyourluckystar - walking well, moves freely; fit. 13 Torrent - a little tentative and unsure in the paddock, small, typical flat bred gelding, okay but nothing more than that. 15 Get The Value - will come forward for the outing, some definition over quarters but more to find.

13:50 Coral Mandarin Handicap Chase Full result 1. KING'S THRESHOLD 9/4 joint-favourite 2. Ideal Des Bordes 7/1 3. Rivers Corner 9/4 joint-favourite

Winning reaction Ben Jones on ITV Racing: "I was delighted for Emma and her team, he deserved that as he's been running well. I rode at Cheltenham the first day and thought he'd be perfect the next day. He finished fourth but I honestly thought if I steered him around he'd win today. "He jumped pretty well on the whole, I probably got there a bit too soon but didn't want to disappoint him. Now he's learning to go through his races a lot better, I've always thought he wanted to go a lot further. "Thanks to all the trainers who have supported me, I've very, very grateful and hopefully we can continue." Verdict A lot of these look reasonably fit but not tuned up to the max; 1 Annual Invictus and 2 King's Threshold are best pair, lean towards the 1 as preference at the moment.

Parade ring updates 1. Annual Invictus - another good looking Chris Gordon horse, lean over quarters and plenty of rib definition. Lots to like. 2. King’s Threshold - improved from when last seen; has definitely sharpened up. Big, deep chested type. 3. Only The Bold - smaller type, walks well; similar presentation to Sandown. 4. Brave Kingdom - 6. Hold That Taught - not one of the best Venetia Williams horses seen in recent weeks, fit enough but a little plain. 8 Rivers Corner - no considerable fitness questions but presented better on last start; Tizzard horses looked exceptional at the time. 9 Ideal Des Bordes - deep chested gelding and the Henderson horses can present big; he’s fit enough but suspect he’s going to continue improving.

13:15 Coral Racing Club 'Join For Free' Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Full result 1. OLD COWBOY 9/4 favourite 2. Pleasington 4/1 3. Rath Gaul Hill 7/1

Winning reaction Freddie Mitchell on Sky Sports Racing: "His schooling had been very good at home. In his first run at Warwick, Harry Skelton sort of blew the race apart from an early stage. He was one of the few who could really get into it. But his jumping was good. "He's a natural, he's come from Tom Lacey's so his schooling has been very good. He's versatile (ground-wise) but two and a half miles might be his optimum." Verdict 3 Jorebel best, 5 Old Cowboy getting increasingly strong; wouldn’t be a major concern but enough to put him in second-place from a paddock perspective.

Parade ring updates 1. Pleasington – Red hood with two handlers, well tuned and fit, no issues. 2. Joker De Mai – the yard's runners often present a little heavy, this gelding is of type. A little tense, no major concerns. 3. Jorebel – well muscled, full bodied strong gelding, nicely on his toes, fairly typical of the yard in both appearance and fitness. 4. Rath Gaul Hill – lengthy and rangy, busy and active in the walk. Okay, doesn’t jump out. 5. Old Cowboy – two handlers and liable to have a few jogging moments. Plenty of size and strength to him. No major negatives. 6. Mon Champion – not the most aesthetically appealing; he wouldn’t knock your eye out but he’s small, agile and very fit over the ribs. Getting increasingly warm.

12:40 Coral 'Daily Rewards Shaker' 'Introductory' Hurdle (GBB Race) Full result 1. MINELLA YOGA 16/5 2. Act Of Innocence 2/7 favourite 3. Blues Singer 17/2

Winning reaction Paul Nicholls on Sky Sports Racing: "I'm absolutely delighted. He worked very nicely at Wincanton the other day, he's just needed to sharpen his jumping and all of that. "He gallops and jumps, he's a proper horse. He's a real baby, but I loved that one!" Harry Cobden: "He's a lovely horse and just three years old. He was very relaxed and behind the bridle, I just loved the way he went through the race. "I just thought we'd have the one go and if we weren't good enough then you know where you are don't you? But as soon as he got competitive and upsides, he got his head down and battled well. "He's big and gangly and has got a knee-action, he's already proven in soft ground. But it's a lovely start for us." Verdict Not a great field on paddock; 1 Act Of Innocence is best with the 7 Razors Edge going in the notebook for the future.

Parade ring updates 1. Act Of Innocence - thought he was heavy when winning here last time, has improved considerably. No negatives. 2. Blues Singer - will come forward for the run, still has definition to find over ribs. 3. Gulf Coast Highway - wears red hood. A little uptight and tense at times, smaller type; busy would be the best way to describe him. 4. Lheur De Gloire - very fit and lean, but on toes. Unusual to see a Ben Pauling horse to be this keen in the pre-parade. 5. Major Major - sturdily built, on toes, lacking the quality of some of these. 6. Morradi - active walk, verging on jogging and keen at times. No fitness questions but there is tension. 7. Razors Edge - more of a chasing sort than the remainder of the field, big strong gelding. Like him for the notebook, think he still might improve. 8. Minella Yoga - lengthy for a smaller gelding, no fitness questions after a short break.

Full result 1. WHITE NOISE 4/1 2. Graecia 9/2 3. Tour Ovalie 6/1

Winning reaction Jockey Tom Bellamy on Sky Sports Racing: "I wouldn't mind a few more like her. It was a bit of a worry, the ground and the trip, we either wanted it further or softer. She is really likeable though, for a big mare she's very neat and accurate and she tries very hard. The ground isn't quick, but it's good in places, but dead in others. It's fine." Verdict 7. Golden Falls looks best.