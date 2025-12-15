Ascot tips: Long Walk Hurdle horse-by-horse guide

Matt Brocklebank provides a horse-by-horse guide and early selection for Saturday's Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

ALTOBELLI (Harry Fry) Improved from comeback second last December to win valuable handicaps back-to-back at Ascot over the best part of two and a half miles. Made little impression when upped in trip and class in Aintree Grade 1 on final run of last term and also well held behind Wodhooh in the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle back here last month. Questions to answer now, not least suitability for this stamina test. BEAUPORT (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) No issues over staying power here as he won the 2023 Midlands National as well as the Berkshire National over three miles and five furlongs here last November before finishing a good third in this race. Had a recent run over fences to blow away the cobwebs and he could be a lively outsider again back over hurdles if the ground comes up particularly deep (more rain expected right through to Saturday). BOTOX HAS (Garry & Josh Moore) Has won a couple of Grade 2 races on testing ground over three miles but only beat a couple of rivals home in this event 12 months ago. Took a heavy fall early on at Newbury last month and hard to see him bouncing straight back to bag a first Grade 1 prize at this stage.

COLONEL MUSTARD (Lorna Fowler) Has been a fantastic horse for connections and has recently been rewarded for all of his previous consistency in defeat, winning races at Sligo (2m1f) and Navan (2m4f) already this season. He could be ready for three miles at this point of his career and clearly arrives in good heart, but he’s just not quite up to the highest level on all known form. CRAMBO (Fergal O’Brien) Never been a Cheltenham type and his form tailed off again last season but he loves this place and backed up his 2023 success with a second victory in this event last December, edging out Hiddenvalley Lake. Last of eight in the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle last month, looking badly in need of the run, but probably worth forgiving and no surprise if he’s been prepared to the minute for this weekend all over again. DODDIETHEGREAT (Nicky Henderson) Fine form in staying handicaps towards the end of last season, winning the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham before a Punchestown second in May. Not quite made the step up to Grade 2 level this time around but did progress with racing after some lesser efforts early on last term and he could yet improve again.

GWENNIE MAY BOY (Olly Murphy) Progressed from a mark of 113 to 149 during his time with Dan Skelton but sent off an 80/1 chance on seasonal/stable debut in Ascot Hurdle here last month and ran accordingly, only beating one (Crambo) home. Capable of better over this longer trip, especially if the mud is flying, but bit of a leap of faith required in order to back him for victory. Stable has a much more solid candidate in Strong Leader. HONESTY POLICY (Gordon Elliott) Fascinating potential Irish contender who ended his novice hurdle campaign with a half-length second to Jasmin De Vaux in a 3m Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival, having beaten Regent’s Stroll at Aintree earlier in April. Reportedly doesn’t want the ground too testing but he looks one of the likelier types to inject a bit of zest to the staying hurdle division this season if given green light. IMPOSE TOI (Nicky Henderson) Represents the same owner as Honestly Policy and seems more likely to be the chosen one having backed up his Aintree comeback success under a big weight in a handicap with a half-length defeat of Strong Leader in Newbury’s G2 Long Distance Hurdle last month. Yet to be tried at Grade 1 level but he’s evidently highly progressive and seems fine on most ground conditions.

JET BLUE (David Cottin) French raider who won a Grade 2 Cheltenham novice hurdle last December before going off just 5/1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle in March, when ultimately disappointing in ninth. Has had a couple of runs at Auteuil this winter, finishing second in a 3m Grade 1 on heavy ground last month, and it would be very dangerous to leave him out of calculations given his high-profile connections and unexposed profile. NEMEAN LION (Kerry Lee) Was pulled-up in the Stayers’ Hurdle but that was his only blowout of last season and he resumed with a highly creditable, staying-on third behind Golden Ace and Andzadam in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. That race fell apart, admittedly, but he’s the type to show up more often than not. Only major concern is whether he really wants a stiff test at three miles and he’s opposable on balance. POTTERS CHARM (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) Big things were expected on seasonal debut at Wetherby and although he didn’t get very far on that occasion (fell at the fourth flight), he shaped well when third behind Wodhooh and Celtic Dino in what looked a strong edition of the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle. Stamina to prove but has time on his side and has an excellent strike-rate to this point.

STRONG LEADER (Olly Murphy) Has proven himself one of the best staying hurdlers in the country and added to his tally in the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby before a half-length second behind Impose Toi in Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle. He’s 6lb better off with that rival back in Grade 1 company this weekend and every chance he can reverse the form and atone for last year’s 11/8 blob in this event 12 months ago.