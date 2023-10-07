Ascot Saturday review and replays: Emaraaty Ana wins Rous Stakes

Those runs were over six furlongs and the drop to the minimum worked the oracle for Kevin Ryan's charge who jumped well under Neil Callan before working his way over to the stands' side rail and running on strongly to prevail by a length and three quarters.

The seven-year-old last tasted success in the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock in September 2021 but was placed twice at that level in 2022, proving that the flame still burned brightly. Emaraaty Ana struggled in his first two starts of this year and was dropped to Listed level on his return from a short break in August, finishing second at Newmarket and third at York.

Class came to the fore in the Blue Eagle Rous Stakes as Emaraaty Ana (5/2 favourite) made the most of a drop in class and trip at Ascot on Saturday.

"It (the drop in trip) was just a suggestion," said Callan on Sky Sports Racing. "And I think Kevin (Ryan) already had it in the back of his mind. That's the great thing about Kevin as a boss, you can talk openly - he doesn't always listen to you - but at least you can get your point across whether it's the right or the wrong one.

"I was a bit frustrated myself with this horse because I kind of had big plans to win a Group 1 this year at some stage with him and I was half thinking 'was it just me?', was he just not suiting me the way the races were being run because he was getting out of the gates a lot quicker than he normally used to.

"After Newmarket I suggested, because I thought he was idling a little bit in front, that he just might need a bit of headgear on and I don't mean that in a bad way. He hasn't lost anything, he's actually got faster as he's got older, and I think the cheekpieces just sharpened him up and hopefully that's a good confidence booster for him.

"His class has shown through today, he's better than this lot, and I'm just hoping he'll get some confidence out of it now and take the next step back up into better class."

Al caramba!

When Israr hit the front under Benoit De La Sayette, it looked for all the world as though the Jim Barry Cumberland Lodge Stakes was in safe-keeping as the four-year-old went two lengths clear.

However, there was still over a furlong to run in the Group 3 and as Israr's stride began to shorten the front-running Al Qareem (10/3) was just getting going.

The tough four-year-old had enjoyed a confidence boosting win in a Listed race at Chester on his first start after finishing down the field at the Dubai World Cup in March and took another step forwards in winning for the sixth time in his career and for the second in pattern company.

Israr was second with Postileo third, ahead of the veteran Euchen Glen who was never nearer than at the finish.