Ascot Saturday preview: David Ord sets the scene for QIPCO British Champions Day

David Ord sets the scene ahead of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

This year’s QIPCO British Champions Day has drawn a proper heavyweight title clash. Economics v Calandagan in the feature race is a mouthwatering prospect, two rising stars who have earned their place at the top table with the promise of even bigger performances and days ahead. But Ascot in October isn’t necessarily the place to deliver them. You need to get down and dirty to win here, even Frankel in his final race. It doesn’t feature on the showreels of his glorious career but we learned something new about him as he faced an exhausting final furlong with high-class mudlark Cirrus Des Aigles biting at his heels. He had to show courage as well as class.

And for Economics, he’s already had a taste of this, winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown despite things not falling as Tom Marquand might necessarily have wanted. And when he was headed going to the final furlong by Auguste Rodin he had every right, on only his fifth career start, to curl up, and accept the situation. The fact he didn’t, found more and regained the initiative augurs well for the test he faces on Saturday although admittedly if you’re going to eyeball any Group One winner, last year’s Derby hero might not be a bad one to pick. Brilliant in the Dante, impressive at Deauville and tough in Ireland. He’s done it three different ways. Calandagan looked a Rolls Royce when striding clear to win the King Edward VII at the Royal Meeting and took his form to a new level when going through the gears to chase home City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International. He’s three pounds clear of Economics on Timeform ratings going into this and has proven himself on soft ground in his native France. But how much of the summer improvement was down to encountering a quick surface for the first time at Ascot and York? And look as he might on the inside track on Saturday, Stephane Pasquier won’t find a strip of that anywhere with 8mm of rain forecast overnight on already soft ground. The fact you might hear hooves squelch rather than rattle will play into Los Angeles’ hands. He wasn’t far behind Economics in that Irish Champion and ran a cracker from the front when third in the Arc less than two weeks ago. And you’ll imagine Ryan Moore will want to be on the pace from the moment the stalls open again on Saturday. No pacemaker to help. He’ll go as fast as his laidback demeanour allows and hope to run the finish out of the closers by the two furlong marker. The harder it gets inside the final quarter mile – the better for him. But Champions Day isn’t just an afternoon for the purists – it can be one for the punters too.