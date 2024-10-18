Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform Sporting Life racing experts highlight their best bet on the Champions Day card at Ascot on Saturday.

Racing betting tips: Saturday October 19 1pt e.w Beauvatier in 1.55 Ascot at 14/1 (Bet365, Ladbrokes, 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w Quantanamera in 2.35 Ascot at 15/2 (General, 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Calandagan in 3.55 Ascot at 13/8 (Sky Bet, William Hill, Unibet) 0.5pt e.w Mr Professor in 4.35 Ascot at 11/1 (Sky Bet, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Beauvatier - 1.55 Ascot (Graeme North)

Anyone familiar with my Sunday column that previews and reviews weekly events on the Flat in France might be aware I tipped BEAUVATIER each way at 33/1 for the Prix de la Foret two weeks ago only for him to get caught in a pocket until just over 250m out after which he flew home, passing numerous rivals, to snatch third close home and looking clear second best on the day. That run followed two efforts at Deauville where he was a good deal better than the result suggested, and anyone who cares to go back in his CV will find he gave the Foret winner Ramatuelle a start in a steadily-run race at Saint-Cloud last year in soft conditions and had little trouble running her down. His season has been a bit stop-start as a result of a setback on fast ground in the French 2000, but a stiff six furlongs on a stiff track are just about his ideal conditions and, a notably strong traveller, he will relish being drawn around Art Power, Bucanero Fuerte, Kind Of Blue and Swingalong who all ought to give him a good tow in to the race. His price has contracted this week but 14s still looks a fair price given Foret runner-up Kinross heads the betting at 5s.

Quantanamera - 2.35 Ascot (Mark Milligan)

Even though Saturday’s round course races have been moved to the inner track, stamina will still be at a premium, particularly with more rain forecast on Friday evening. An ability to stay well and handle testing conditions will be vital in the Fillies & Mares Stakes, and that should suit the German-trained QUANTANAMERA down to a tee. A daughter of Lope De Vega, Andreas Suborics’ filly had been shaping up well enough over 1m2f this year before taking her form to a new level when stepping back up to 1m4f in a Group 2 contest at Deauville last time. She comfortably came home ahead of another soft ground specialist in Arrest, and a repeat of that form will give her as good a chance as any in here.

Calandagan - 3.55 Ascot (Lewis Tomlinson)

A field befitting of the race title has been assembled for the Champion Stakes this season, and though the market finds it difficult to split the brilliant three-year-olds Economics and CALANDAGAN I’d be firmly in the camp of Francois-Henri Graffard’s gelding. Having bolted up in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot, Calandagan took his form to an even higher level when chasing home City of Troy in a stellar renewal of the Juddmonte International, coming from much further back than the Del Mar-bound winner and still extending away from third-placed Ghostwriter at the line. The visual impression of his York effort is more than backed up by the sectionals and, with fewer questions to answer about his suitability for conditions than Economics, I’m confident the French challenger can claim the biggest scalp of his career yet.

Mr Professor - 4.35 Ascot (Kieran Clark)

As always, the Balmoral Handicap brings the curtain down on Champions Day and with ground conditions likely to be extreme by this stage it should play into the hands of mudlark MR PROFESSOR. He possesses an excellent record on soft and heavy ground, notably landing the Lincoln on his seasonal return and it’s easy to excuse both his efforts since when back on a sounder surface. Mr Professor has been kept fresh for this and he’s down to a mark just 5 lb higher than the one he defied in the spring, the fact that he stays further than this bolsters what already appear to be solid each-way claims. Published at 1620 BST on 18/10/24