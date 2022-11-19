The 11-year-old only had to pop over the last to win, with Wedge describing him as 'a legend' in the post-race interview.

Evan Williams' horse did his best to raise spirits, rallying to the cause after being ridden along by Wedge to reel in the free-going Saint Calvados who ran loose on the lead under amatuer owner David Maxwell.

Constitution Hill, Edwardstone and L'Homme Presse were all withdrawn on the day , while the second race was a walkover, too, leaving little to celebrate on the track.

“The horse is a credit to himself and a credit to Mr and Mrs Clifford (owners),” said Williams.

“They deserve an awful lot of credit as they allowed me to have a crack at the horse when perhaps his career had been on a downward spiral and let’s just enjoy what many people say is their favourite horse – he is just a tough, genuine horse.

“He’s not a pal at all, I couldn’t pretend that Coole Cody has any charming features apart from when you put him on a racecourse. He is just the most genuine, tough horse you could ever hope to have.

“Coole Cody is no Grade One winner, he’s no household name, but for me he is what makes National Hunt racing great – he’s a trier. Surely being a trier is worth everything – it’s certainly all I’ve done all my life.

“I can safely say, as far as I’m concerned, why would I ever run him again in a big handicap? It wouldn’t be right and we’ll pick where he goes as he hasn’t got a lot of miles left.”

Ascot’s Saturday card was hit by a number of non-runners, but Williams was keen to support his fellow trainers, highlighting that any decision made would have been done so with the best interests of the horses in mind.

He added: “When things happen that make trainers want to pull a horse out, it is in the best interest of the horse.

“I am very lucky that Coole Cody was coming here on the back of a pull-up. You go on about teamwork and Adam Wedge pulled that horse up straight away last week. He could have continued but he knew Mr Clifford and myself would back him whatever he thought was the right thing to do, because it’s about horse welfare.

“The boys who have pulled horses out today, it is for horse welfare. Now my boy is 11, he is tough as teak, you could run him down the M4 and he’d enjoy it. But we are a different type of horse to the ones that have been pulled out and we got lucky because of that.

“I don’t like this blame culture – people blaming clerks of the course, people blaming trainers – we are where we are, and people make decisions for the right reasons.”

Goshen benefits from Hill absence

Gary Moore's Goshen was the one who made the most of the absence of Constitution Hill in the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle.

The enigmatic six-year-old did not take to chasing last time out but he was happier in a small-field right-handed hurdle race as For Pleasure took them along.

Goshen enjoyed getting a lead and he slipped up the leader's inside on the turn for home as For Pleasure began to retreat.

Brewin'upastorm rallied for pressure but challenged wide on the stands' side and it soon became clear Goshen was many lengths ahead on the far side jumping th elast.

He ran on for a eight and a half-length win under Jamie Moore at odds of 6/5.