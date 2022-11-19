Coole Cody won the two-runner Grade 2 Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot on a card decimated by high-profile non-runners.
Constitution Hill, Edwardstone and L'Homme Presse were all withdrawn on the day, while the second race was a walkover, too, leaving little to celebrate on the track.
Evan Williams' horse did his best to raise spirits, rallying to the cause after being ridden along by Wedge to reel in the free-going Saint Calvados who ran loose on the lead under amatuer owner David Maxwell.
The 11-year-old only had to pop over the last to win, with Wedge describing him as 'a legend' in the post-race interview.
“The horse is a credit to himself and a credit to Mr and Mrs Clifford (owners),” said Williams.
“They deserve an awful lot of credit as they allowed me to have a crack at the horse when perhaps his career had been on a downward spiral and let’s just enjoy what many people say is their favourite horse – he is just a tough, genuine horse.
“He’s not a pal at all, I couldn’t pretend that Coole Cody has any charming features apart from when you put him on a racecourse. He is just the most genuine, tough horse you could ever hope to have.
“Coole Cody is no Grade One winner, he’s no household name, but for me he is what makes National Hunt racing great – he’s a trier. Surely being a trier is worth everything – it’s certainly all I’ve done all my life.
“I can safely say, as far as I’m concerned, why would I ever run him again in a big handicap? It wouldn’t be right and we’ll pick where he goes as he hasn’t got a lot of miles left.”
Ascot’s Saturday card was hit by a number of non-runners, but Williams was keen to support his fellow trainers, highlighting that any decision made would have been done so with the best interests of the horses in mind.
He added: “When things happen that make trainers want to pull a horse out, it is in the best interest of the horse.
“I am very lucky that Coole Cody was coming here on the back of a pull-up. You go on about teamwork and Adam Wedge pulled that horse up straight away last week. He could have continued but he knew Mr Clifford and myself would back him whatever he thought was the right thing to do, because it’s about horse welfare.
“The boys who have pulled horses out today, it is for horse welfare. Now my boy is 11, he is tough as teak, you could run him down the M4 and he’d enjoy it. But we are a different type of horse to the ones that have been pulled out and we got lucky because of that.
“I don’t like this blame culture – people blaming clerks of the course, people blaming trainers – we are where we are, and people make decisions for the right reasons.”
Gary Moore's Goshen was the one who made the most of the absence of Constitution Hill in the Grade 2 Coral Hurdle.
The enigmatic six-year-old did not take to chasing last time out but he was happier in a small-field right-handed hurdle race as For Pleasure took them along.
Goshen enjoyed getting a lead and he slipped up the leader's inside on the turn for home as For Pleasure began to retreat.
Brewin'upastorm rallied for pressure but challenged wide on the stands' side and it soon became clear Goshen was many lengths ahead on the far side jumping th elast.
He ran on for a eight and a half-length win under Jamie Moore at odds of 6/5.
Moore was thrilled to see Goshen return to winning form as he posted a disappointing effort on his chasing bow at the track last month.
Owner Steven Packham encouraged the handler to revert to hurdles and Moore felt the conditions, officially described as good, good to soft in places, were more than adequate.
He said: “Steve’s a genius. It was him who told me to put Goshen in this race today and it’s all turned out fantastic for us.
“I galloped a lot of ours this morning and ran three here yesterday that had had leg problems and they were all fine.
“I could get left with egg on my face but I think this is winter good ground, not like you get in July and August.
“In a way I would love him to give him one more try over fences on proper soft ground at Kempton or maybe back here, but let’s see.”
Anthony Honeyball registered his fifth winner of the week as Coquelicot made most in the Mariner Systems Mares' Handicap hurdle earlier on the card.
The six-year-old was fit from a spin on the Flat at Nottingham and registered a clear-cut success on her first hurdling start of the campaign.
This was just her second handicap hurdle and she's started from a low base, so there could be plenty more to come from the daughter of Soldier Of Fortune who jumped well on the front end.
No Edwardstone in the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase, but there was Boothill (2/1 joint-favourite)who ran out an impressive winner for Harry Fry and Johnny Burke.
Always going well after jumping with aplomb, Boothill took up the lead approaching the last and had too much in the tank for the fast-finishing So Scottish who was outpaced at a crucial point.
Last year's winner Before Midnight helped make the running but he weakened into third in the straight.
