Conditions were described as good, good to soft in places at the Berkshire track after 5mm of watering took place on Friday evening, but it wasn't enough for Nicky Henderson, Alan King and Venetia Williams.

To make matters worse, the Ebony Horse Club Novices' Limited Handicap Chase ended up being a walkover for Milan Bridge, as 12 horses were withdrawn from the Ascot card.

Henderson said: “Chris Stickles (clerk of the course) just said to me ‘I’m sorry, it has dried out far quicker than I could possibly have thought’. It is drying out all day and by the time we get to the fifth race, it will be very quick.

“I have to say the only good thing is that it was not a hard decision, it was cut and dried, no argument whatsoever, it was definitely a no.”

Constitution Hill's jockey Nico de Boinville walked the track before racing and revealed the decision on Sky Sports Racing, saying: “However much rain they’ve had has gone and just evaporated and gone. The water table is so low.

“That’s the trouble with this time of the year and the changing climate. Good ground in the autumn is very different to good ground in the spring. We’re coming in off one of the biggest droughts in our history and whatever is going on up top, underneath it’s still rock solid.

“Horses like Constitution Hill don’t come along very often, they’re horses of a lifetime, and you have to be very mindful of that. He won the Tolworth on soft, heavy ground and as a team we’ve come to the decision of it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

King took Edwardstone out of the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase on account of the ground at 8.46am, with Constitution Hill taken out at 12.18pm.

L'Homme Presse was the latest to be taken out at 1.30pm, 35 minutes before the start of the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase, a Grade 2 that ended up being a match race between Saint Calvados and Coole Cody.